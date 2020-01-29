According to the charging documents, the victim reported to the Sykesville Police Department the following account. She said that on Jan. 14 Lumb started a verbal altercation with her that turned physical as he grabbed her by her arms, and punched her in her back and on her thighs. Lumb also stole the victim’s phone and car keys, refusing to allow her to leave for work that day. Lumb also sent threatening texts to the victim afterwards.