A post circulating on Carroll County community social media pages Tuesday morning alleged that a restaurant employee was beaten Monday night, but Westminster police say that’s an “exaggerated” account of a minor incident.
The post, which appears to have originated in the Facebook group Westminster Online Community, claimed that an employee was beaten with a baseball bat outside a “downtown” restaurant — a claim Westminster police disputed.
When asked Tuesday afternoon about the alleged assault, Westminster police Capt. Scott Peter described the post on social media as “exaggerated.”
Peter said the incident involved juveniles and there were no serious injuries, so the police would not release more details to the media or the public. Peter did say a baseball bat was involved in the incident but “there was no one beaten.”
Peter was unsure whether charges would be brought, he said.
The Oct. 14 arrest report, which is released by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and contains the names of adults arrested across the county, did not have any assaults listed that involved a baseball bat.