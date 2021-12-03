Open studio tour showcases artists this weekend around Carroll County

The Carroll County Artists’ Studio Tour will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at art studios and galleries located around the county.
Local artists and artisans will be offering items including pottery, jewelry, paintings, sculptures, wood turnings, furniture, polymer clay works, weaving, silk painting, felted animals, artisan teas, and yarn. Many studios will be perform demonstrations.
Stops, with exhibitors listed, include:
- Doug’s Turnings, 3300 Whippoorwill Drive, Taneytown; Doug Heck with guest artist John Long
- Toll House Studio, 955 Baust Church Road, Union Bridge; Linda Van Hart, and Bent, Wrapped and Hammered with Max Groft
- Magnolia House Studios, 3438 Littlestown Pike, Westminster; Jaqui MacMillan
- Tom’s Cabin, 916 Silver Run Valley Road, Westminster; Tom Berry
- Thomas Sterner’s Art Factory, 235-R Leppo Road, Westminster; Thomas Sterner
- Shiloh Pottery, 1027 Brodbeck Road, Hampstead; Ken and Marty Hankins
- Elizabeth Shaw Woodworking, 3831 London Bridge Road, Sykesville; Elizabeth Shaw
- Virginia Sperry Studio, 415 Heath Drive, Sykesville; Virginia Sperry
- Rosebud Studio, 1328 Gold Court, Sykesville; Teri Koenig
- Mud Pi Studios, 1596 Daisy Road, Woodbine; Lori Baker
- Ashby’s Agates, 524 Bear Branch Road, Westminster; Brian and Denise Ashby
- Angellocks Fiberworks, 406 Muller Road, Westminster; Angela Muller
- Hill Farm, 935 Bloom Road, Westminster; Gwen Handler and Larry Fisher
- Homestead Forge n’ Wood, 1843 Ridge Road, Westminster; Reb Staup
- Cat Track Studio, 811 Rolling Ridge Drive, Westminster; Carolyn Seabolt, Sharon Schaeffer Basketry, Sharon Schaeffer, and Animal Faire, Gayle Mathues
- Mini-Met Gallery and Studio, 208 Main St., New Windsor; Sharon Gribbin-Lindemon.
Galleries include:
- Off-Track Art, an Art Gallery Co-op, 11 Liberty St., Westminster
- Carroll County Arts Council, Gallery of Gifts, 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
Visit www.ccartists.com for more information and a map, or pick up a brochure from the Carroll Arts Center, Carroll County Tourism office, or Carroll County Public Library branches.