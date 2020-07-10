Art Around Town event in southern Carroll County to promote local artists and their work

Art enthusiasts interested in embarking on a morning road trip can do so in southern Carroll County on Saturday, July 11 for a unique event, one created by Eldersburg resident Dawn O’Connor.
O’Connor, a Sykesville Painting Club member, said she wanted to be able to get fellow artists together so they could showcase their work in a comfortable and safe setting. The coronavirus pandemic took away many of the usual events that feature artists, and O’Connor said she wanted to figure out a way to promote her work along with others at their homes.
Art Around Town was born ― an event that features 14 different local artists at 11 locations around southern Carroll, from Woodbine to Sykesville to Eldersburg. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I started talking to some friends and I was like, ‘It would be cool just to do a yard sale,‘” O’Connor said. “I just started asking other people in the painting club and got a few interested, and then put it out on Facebook and got more interested.”
O’Connor said a few other Sykesville Painting Club members are involved, but the majority of artists signed on after seeing some event promotion on social media. The painting club, which started in 2014 includes amateur and professional artists in central Maryland with a mission of fostering art appreciation and growth from its members, according to its Facebook page.
O’Connor said her inaugural Art Around Town function is set to feature everything from traditional painters, to quilt- and Afghan-makers, to glass-blowers, with various artists at each stop on the map. O’Connor said she’s hopeful this is the start of something that can continue, and become a staple on the calendar even when traditional functions make their return.
“We do kind of want to make a quarterly ... thing in the future,” she said. “Again in the fall, and see how it goes. The thought is to keep it concentrated to a small area, [so] people don’t have to travel far. Just kind of going from house to house. Entertainment right now is scarce, so hopefully people are bored and wanted to take a drive on a Saturday morning and go check some things out.”