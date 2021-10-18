Sykesville armory proposed to be named after first Black woman to lead the state’s National Guard

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is proposing that the Sykesville National Guard armory be named after the first Black person and first woman to lead the Maryland National Guard.
Major General Linda L. Singh was honored Saturday at what is now called the Maryland National Guard’s Freedom Readiness Center. A portrait of the retired National Guard officer was unveiled that day. Now Hogan would like to put her name on the new facility.
Hogan said during Saturday’s ceremony that tapping Singh to lead Maryland’s National Guard was one of the first appointments he made as governor, and one of which he remains proud. . He lauded her leadership through the unrest that erupted in Baltimore in April 2015 after Freddie Gray died in police custody.
“Amid the chaos and uncertainty of one of those dark days, one of things that stands out for me was General Singh’s steady resolve and calm presence,” he said at the ceremony on Saturday.
He said because of her leadership and the National Guard, they were able to “restore peace and calm” in the city.
Originally from the Frederick County side of Taylorsville, Singh spent a great deal of her childhood in Carroll County.
Singh joined the Maryland Army National Guard in 1980 and was commissioned as an officer in 1991.
During her service time, she was deployed to Kosovo and Afghanistan and received honors that include Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Confederation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal.
“She’s a shining example that there is no amount of adversity that cannot be overcome,” Hogan said.
Singh was appointed to the Maryland Coronavirus Response Team to advise state officials on emergency response and preparedness during the pandemic.
Hogan will bring the renaming proposal of the Sykesville National Guard armory to the Board of Public Works’ Wednesday meeting.