Police seeking suspect in armed robbery of Finksburg Jiffy Mart

Maryland State Police are still looking for a man they say robbed the Jiffy Mart in Finksburg at gunpoint on Saturday night.
Troopers from the Westminster barrack responded to the Jiffy Mart at 3137 Baltimore Blvd. at approximately 5:44 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Westminster MSP news release. The initial investigation revealed that at about 5:40 p.m. an unidentified male who was displaying a gun, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk behind the counter.
After obtaining money, the suspect fled on foot behind the store where an unknown vehicle was waiting on Old Westminster Pike, according to the release.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, in his 20s or 30s, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 150-180 pounds, with a mustache.
Anyone with information should contact the MSP Westminster barrack at 410-386-3001.