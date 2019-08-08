The Arc in Carroll County honors record-breaking graduating class

The Arc in Carroll County held its record-breaking graduation for their summer employment program with 38 students on Wednesday.
The Arc is a nonprofit organization that helps and supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. During the summer they hold a Summer Youth Employment program to refer students to employment opportunities and help the students gain job experience. On average, the program consists of a six-week long internship.
The program has been ongoing for about 15 years. Their summer 2019 program is the largest class they’ve had since the previous summer, where they referred 28 students.
As of July 31, over 70 people had responded to the event, according to an email from Donald Rowe, executive director at the Arc, but the count increased to 115 people the day of the graduation.
“It’s exciting to see them grow from the first week to the sixth,” said Jenna Plump, job coach at Arc.
Participants in the program are high school or college students in Carroll County. The program is funded by the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) but referred to employment opportunities through Arc.
“Work-based learning experience are the number one indicator that indicates success after high school for any student, any kind of work experience," said DORS Regional Director Sharon Plump. “Students that participate in work experience are more likely to graduate from high school, more likely to enter competitive integrated employment, more likely to enter that competitive grade employment at a wage higher than minimum wage, more likely to go to college or intern for training programs or more likely to succeed long term.”
DORS and Arc work together to pair the students with jobs that best suit them.
“Essentially, we find what the student is interested in, what their passion is and then we try to go out and find them a job in that field,” said Jeremy Roop, an educational instructor at the Arc. “We get a referral from DORS that tells us a little bit about the student and then we try to meet them either at their school or at home or here and and get to know them a little better. Once we know their what their needs are and what their interests are, then we start making calls and reaching out to employers."
According to O’Ryan Case, director of development at the Arc Carroll County, the organization partners with about 80 local businesses in a variety of different fields such as food, retail, hotels and much more.
Samara Arther, 18, attends Winters Mill High School and spent her summer working for the Salvation Army and made sure meals were prepared in their cafe.
“I really enjoyed it because it made me feel proud,” said Arther. “I wanted this job so bad to make some money and pay for my own things.”
Arther said her favorite part of her job was packing the containers with food and stacking them. According to Arther, she will continue working there.
Violet Allen, 16, attends Century High School and also enjoyed her summer job working at Fairhaven retirement community in Sykesville.
“I learned to be patient," said Allen.
According to Allen, her favorite part of her job was meeting people.
Callie Miller, 15, attends Westminster High School and completed the program but did not care for the job she had at High Ridge Farm in Manchester.
“I hated it,” said Miller. “It was like 100 degrees those entire weeks."
Miller had to clean stalls at the farm and, according to her, her favorite part of the job was leaving it. Miller also worked at the Westminster Rescue Mission.
During the graduation, participants were called up by their job coach where they were given praise, congratulated and had an anecdote shared about them.
The participants in the program were presented with a certificate and an Arc bag with a water bottle and other favors inside.