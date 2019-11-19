A Washington, D.C.-based musical political comedy group has gathered plenty of material for this year’s fundraiser for The Arc Carroll County at the end of November.
The Capitol Steps will be performing at Winters Mill High School on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with an act made up largely of song parodies and skits filled with political scandals and stories. That should be no surprise given that their motto is, “We put the Mock in Democracy.”
The company started as a group of Senate staffers that set out to satirize the people and places that employed them.
“We make fun of politicians on both sides of the aisle,” said Brian Ash, performer and production manager for the Capitol Steps. “So if they come out to our show, they will definitely see people making fun of Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi — all of the Democratic characters that are running for president, even some that aren’t.”
The touring company is in high demand with 27 shows booked through the end of the year, according to their website.
The Capitol Steps and The Arc have been partnering for their annual fundraiser for almost 20 years. The mission of The Arc Carroll County is to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their individual pursuit of a fulfilling life.
“We had been encouraged to begin setting aside for the future needs of the organization,” said Donald Rowe, executive director of the Arc in Carroll County. “A couple suggested to us maybe it would be a good idea to have an event that would come annually that would directly support that fund.”
According to Rowe, they initially had the idea of a distinguished speaker series but that didn’t draw many people, so they searched for other forms of entertainment and have sold out almost every year since working with Capitol Steps.
The Capitol Steps have added significantly to their act thanks to all the material they’ve gained from the current political climate, according to Ash.
“There is no shortage of material, certainly. In fact, I would argue that there’s too much material,” he said. “That’s just sort of the nature of the beast. So we’ve had to change our routines a little bit around it. If we were to try to chase down every single silly story and statement that any politician makes, we’d be chasing out tails all day long.”
The company tries to paint more of a “broader brush” with their routines so they can “make fun of things that are a little bit more general in nature as opposed to specific,” according to Ash.
In the past, the event has hosted around 600 people on average. Rowe doesn’t expect this year to be any different and hopes to raise at least $20,000.
According to Rowe, the money raised this year will go directly to support some of the bigger initiatives at The Arc.
“Right now, one of our big initiatives is to provide better training, compensation and an opportunity for our support professional to grow their careers,” said Rowe. “We want to use funds that we’re raising from the Capitol Steps in addition to a small campaign that we’re conducting to grow that fund, so we can take the proceeds from that fund to support those initiatives. That’s what we’re currently working on to address.”
If you go
What: Capitol Steps
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Winters Mill High School
Tickets: $25, available at the door, all branches of the Carroll County Public Library and the Carroll Arts Center.