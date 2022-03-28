The Arc of Carroll County’s request for funds to purchase new accessible van met with questions from commissioners

The Arc of Carroll County’s request for county funds to purchase a new wheelchair-accessible vehicle was met with suggestions on how the agency could do without the new vehicle.

The request was the first of many that the Board of County Commissioners will consider this week as they work to finalize the county’s budget for fiscal 2023, which begins July 1. Commissioners will hold two sessions on Tuesday, one at 9 a.m. and one at 1 p.m., during which various county departments and agencies will make funding requests for items not already included in the fiscal 2023 recommended budget.

The Arc is one of Carroll County’s largest nonprofit organizations, serving nearly 700 adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It was founded in 1955 by parents of children with developmental disabilities. The agency advocates for and supports people with developmental disabilities in their individual pursuit of a meaningful life, according to Executive Director Donald Rowe.

Among its services, The Arc owns and operates several homes, or alternative living units, that house up to three residents with staff support. All of the homes are in residential neighborhoods that provide opportunity for independence and community participation.

Several people living in these homes in the Taneytown area have mobility needs and require accessible transportation daily, Rowe explained. He asked commissioners to include $28,656 in the fiscal 2023 budget to help The Arc purchase a new accessible van to replace a 25-year-old vehicle that is in disrepair.

The organization has invested a significant amount of money in the maintenance of the older vehicle through the years, Rowe said. The funding request is based on a quote from FR Conversions, a Westminster business that produces and converts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. The Arc would assume all operating costs, such as insurance and maintenance, Rowe said.

Commissioners asked Rowe several questions about the request and made suggestions about options other than purchasing a new vehicle.

Commissioner Dennis Frazier, a District 3 Republican, suggested that The Arc could work with the county’s on-demand transit system to provide rides.

Rowe said that service would not be ideal, since county vehicles do not operate on the weekends.

“Frankly, there’s some high-support personal care needs two of these women have, so it’s a little easier to have the customized transportation,” Rowe explained.

Commissioner President Ed Rothstein, a District 1 Republican, recommended checking into the feasibility of a partnership with the Carroll Transit System to allow The Arc access to vehicles on weekends. Rothstein said a partnership with the county’s transit system is “worth looking into” if it would save $28,000.

Frazier suggested checking with the Maryland Department of General Services about whether it has any available vehicles that would suit the organization’s needs.