Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Apple Harvest at Valley View Orchard Sep 20, 2019 | 12:45 PM Apple Harvest Baugher's Orchards Friday September 20, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Two-alarm fire in Hampstead Advertisement Carroll County News Photos Pets Available for Adoption - Week of September 16, 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Ninth Annual Day for Book Lovers Commemorating 9/11 anniversary in Carroll County Silver Run Trailer Fire Pets Available for Adoption - Week of September 9, 2019 Out of the Darkness Walk “Canvas in Motion” Monarch Butterfly Festival