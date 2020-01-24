Gen. George Meade stayed on the property during the Civil War, days before the start of the Battle of Gettysburg, according to Historic Hotels of America. A room is named in his honor. Antrim was later owned by the family of Supreme Court Justice Harry Morris Clabaugh for nearly a century. In 1961, Taneytown businessman George Crouse purchased the mansion and 24 surrounding acres, maintaining the property and allowing its use for certain town functions, according to the Antrim website, while also having it placed on the National Historic Trust Register, which protects it from ever being torn down.