Seniors on the Go Expo to be held next week with COVID-19 safety protocols

The 15th annual Seniors on the Go Expo, hosted by the Carroll County Department of Aging and Disabilities, will take place this year with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
Gina Valentine, bureau chief of the county’s Department of Aging and Disabilities, said those protocols will include fewer exhibitors with booths spread farther apart, required masking for all participants, social distancing reminders, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.
Approximately 2,000 people attend the event every year, Valentine said. Since it was canceled last year due to the pandemic, the department is “really looking forward to holding the event this year,” she added.
The expo will be held Sept. 15 in the Shipley Arena of the Carroll County Agricultural Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will include activities for older adults such as screenings and assessments for healthy living, fitness demonstrations, and three informational seminars. Representatives from businesses, agencies and community programs also will be present.
Lunch will available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on a first come, first-served basis.
Free health screenings will feature assessments of balance, flexibility, endurance, functionality, blood pressure, bone density, and grip strength. Information on advanced directives, stroke awareness, medication management, oral cancer, and health and chronic diseases such as breast cancer, diabetes and Parkinson’s will also be available. Those who complete a prediabetes risk assessment will be eligible for giveaways.
The county Sheriff’s Office will be on-site to collect unused and expired medications, and the Carroll County Health Department will provide COVID-19 vaccinations and information.
In addition, the Image Center, a nonprofit organization, is partnering with local volunteer medical engineers to provide free walker, cane, and wheelchair repairs.
This free event offers handicap accessible shuttle buses throughout the day with car-side pickup and service to the expo entrance. Masks will be required on the buses.
Participants’ safety and health remain the county’s priority. Staff members are working to protect everyone. Please come out and enjoy the expo and remember that all participants must wear masks and observe all distancing requirements.
For more information on this event please contact the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities at 410-386-3800.