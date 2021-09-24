Maryland Microbrewery Festival moved to Carroll County Farm Museum after flooding at Union Mills site

Rain will not douse the enjoyment of locally brewed beer, food, music and crafts of Saturday’s Maryland Microbrewery Festival.
The event is usually hosted at the Union Mills Homestead, but because of flooding on the site caused by this week’s rainstorm, the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster host the event.
The 15th annual festival, held this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., celebrates and promotes Maryland’s handcrafted microbrews and is the highlight and culminating event of Carroll County Beer Week. Not only will there be locally brewed beer, but also seminars to enhance the public’s knowledge of brewing.
This year’s lineup of microbreweries will include several local vendors, one being Johanssons Brewing Company of Westminster.
David Johansson, owner of the brewery, said he’s been participating in the festival “for many years now” and always has a good time.
“It’s put on very well and it draws people from all over into the county,” he said.
In addition to serving three or four different kinds of beer, Johansson said he’ll also be running a food stand, offering steamed shrimp, raw oysters, a variety of German sausages and crab cakes.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s in a nice rural setting and it’s the only time I’m able to see some good friends of mine.”
Other Carroll County breweries include 1623 Brewing Company, Brewery Fire, Flood Zone Brewery from Union Bridge, Ruhlman Brewery and Pub Dog Brewing Company.
Prepaid tickets can be purchased in advance at marylandmicrobreweryfestival.com but tickets will also be available to purchase at the event. There is limited admission and tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis.
Advance tickets for adults who wish to sample beer is $20 and $25 at the door. Non-beer sampling tickets are $5 and children under 12 years of age are free.