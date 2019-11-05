U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-District 1, will hold a town hall meeting in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, according to a post on the congressman’s Facebook page.
The free and open event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Gamber & Community Fire Company social hall at 3838 Niner Road, and will feature “an extensive question and answer session.”
Topics to be covered in the town hall include gun control and the Second Amendment, health care, and impeachment proceedings, according to the Facebook post.
Harris represents the 1st Congressional District, which reaches from Carroll through northern Baltimore and Harford counties, through the entire Eastern Shore.
On Nov. 7, Harris will hold town halls in Kent and Cecil counties, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Galena Volunteer Fire Department, at 90 E. Cross St., and 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the North East VFW Post 6027, at 815 Turkey Point Road.