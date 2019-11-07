GAMBER — Congressman Andy Harris, R-District 1, held a town hall meeting Wednesday evening at the Gamber and Community Fire Company, where discussion focused a great deal on impeachment inquiry into President Trump, though topics as diverse as gun control, Antifa and the federal budget deficit had their moments on the follow.
The room was filled more than 60 people, which judged by applause — when Harris said he would not vote to impeach Trump over the evidence presented so far relating to the president’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — or laughter — when Harris likened the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act to “Common Core” mathematics, was a largely friendly crowd.
One man did stand outside the fire hall, dressed as the grim reaper, and holding a sign that loosely connected Trump, Harris and the National Rifle Association with morbidity.
One woman asked Harris what evidence he would need to support the impeachment inquiry, to which he replied, “that he committed a serious crime,” and then offered a prediction.
“The House will impeach the president by Christmas,” he said. “And the Senate will acquit him by February or March.”
To a man who asked how Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff can, in the questioner’s opinion “lie," Harris rebuffed him saying “we all have a first amendment right to say whatever we want” and that he would not be in the business of telling people what they can and cannot say in the United States of America.
Harris did note that he feels differently than the president when it comes to addressing the budget deficit through entitlement reforms.
“President Trump has said he wants Medicare and Medicaid off the table,” Harris told the crowd. “Hopefully in his second term he changes his mind.”
Harris also said he would like to raise the full retirement age for social security, which currently sits at age 67 for those born after 1960 — but not for those near or at retirement.
In an interview following the town hall, Harris addressed more local concerns, such as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s joining officials including former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and former Attorney General Eric Holder, in signing the Common Cause End Gerrymandering pledge in favor of politically impartial redistricting processes.
Hogan, Harris said, has full support.
“I testified at his, for lack of a better term, gerrymandering commission in Easton and I told them, look, I benefit from gerrymandering. It’s just wrong,” Harris said. "A district should not look my district I love representing people in Carroll County, but to connect Carroll County to Worcester and Ocean City, it’s not necessary and it does dilute people’s ability to be represented.
Harris also noted he hopes to hold another town hall in Carroll County sometime in 2020.
Latest Carroll County News
“We are going to make sure we go to all 12 counties and so we still have a few more to clean up. I’m pretty sure next year we’ll come again through all the counties,” he said. “We might go to Taneytown next time, the other end of the district. It is a pretty strangely drawn district.”