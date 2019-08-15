Westminster tech nonprofit begins search for new leader after executive director resigns

The executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory, or MAGIC, announced she would be leaving to pursue long-held dreams.
The nonprofit will now seek to fill the role after the departure of Amy Rupp.
The new executive director will continue to grow MAGIC’s mission of building a tech ecosystem that creates and nurtures talent, entrepreneurship, and tech businesses, according to a news release. They will “help MAGIC continue to attract, nurture, and retain tech businesses to the local community as part of collaborative efforts to enhance economic development in Westminster and Carroll County.”
A full description of the position is available at magicinc.org, and applicants can send a resume and a cover letter to wearehiring@magicinc.org.
According to the release, Rupp oversaw upgrades to the internal operations even as the organization was growing rapidly during the two years she led it. The Capture the Flag competition, one of MAGIC’s signature events, is now an international competition under her leadership, with participants from as far away as Estonia.
In her next step, she and her husband will begin a cross-country life of work and travel as full-time RV’ers.
“I am grateful for the opportunity I had to be a part of the MAGIC tech-ecosystem,” Rupp said in the release. “Tech entrepreneurs question the status quo. They find better ways to solve problems, and they take calculated risks, knowing that the process, even if they fail, will enrich their lives. The passionate people that are a part of the MAGIC tech ecosystem were the catalyst for making our ‘one day’ dreams a reality. After over 2 years of working alongside tech entrepreneurs, I couldn’t help but take action on my own passions.”
MAGIC is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Westminster. Its mission is “to build a tech ecosystem that creates and nurtures talent, entrepreneurship, and tech businesses, elevating the Westminster gigabit community to lead the Mid-Atlantic region.” It is funded in part by the city of Westminster.