Q&A: With Valentine’s Day nearing, marriage advocate Amy Gilford discusses upcoming events, relationships during COVID-19

A: We’ve seen both positive and negative effects. Extra time together has forced many couples and their families to rely on each other more and learn to work together better, because they have to do so, to manage the stresses of isolation, an unpredictable economy, (terrible internet in our case!) and goalposts which seem to keep moving as we look for an end date. Many have enjoyed this extra time social distancing, if you will. On the flip side, there are couples who are trying to balance working from home and managing their children’s school schedule, shared hardware and bandwidth, and for others it’s job uncertainty, but for varied reasons, we have definitely seen an uptick in addictions, depression and anxiety, and its heartbreaking. Additionally, the marriage rate dropped significantly this year as many couples were forced to reschedule their special days to 2021 and beyond.