‘American Pickers’ TV series looking for ‘forgotten relics,’ interesting characters, possibly in Carroll County

“American Pickers,” a documentary TV series on The History Channel, plans to film in Maryland this spring and is looking for possible places in Carroll County to “pick” through.
According to a news release, the “American Pickers” are excited to return to Maryland and plan to film episodes in April. Producer Maggie Kissinger said via email, “we’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them!”
The series, which debuted in 2010, explores “the fascinating world of antique picking,” according to the release, following skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
“They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items,” according to the release. “They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”
The show is interested only in private collections, not stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public. The release noted that the show is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously and will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming.
Those interested in having the “Pickers” spend time looking through their collection should send an email, with photos, to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
“American Pickers” is produced by Cineflix Productions for The History Channel. New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. on History.