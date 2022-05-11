Amber alert issued for missing 9-year-old last seen in Westminster and believed to be in 2003 tan Chevrolet Tahoe

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 9-year-old girl last seen in Westminster.

The child, Savannah Heaton, is believed to be with Magen Ashley Wallen, 33, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Heaton was declared missing Tuesday.

Advertisement

Wallen is driving a tan Chevrolet Tahoe. The tags on the car are issued from Maryland and the license plate number is 9DM4538.

Heaton has blonde hair, blue eyes and is white. Those who spot the car are encouraged not to take action and instead call #77 or 911.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.