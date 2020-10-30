All Saints’ Day to be celebrated loud and clear around Carroll County

Stranathan said the bell-ringing event, called “Saints Remembered, Community Renewed,” is a way for area congregations to join together in times of grief ― the pandemic has led to many people not being able to attend funerals, or visit loved ones in hospitals, because of COVID-19 concerns. Church services were altered as well amid the pandemic, and the Ministerium has been meeting virtually to figure out different ways to worship and express messages of faith.