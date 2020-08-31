WBFF Fox 45′s Alexa Ashwell talks about her current battle against coronavirus

“I was desperate ― I was Googling any way to help myself breathe at home,” she said. “Those nights were the absolute worst. There were times that I just slept sitting up. It was just wild to me where this virus had taken me. ... There were a couple times where I was thinking, I need to go to the ER. I’d be hunched over with the humidifier in my face, so close that my face would be dripping wet.”