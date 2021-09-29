Carroll County Agricultural Land Preservation Program honored for conservation efforts

The Carroll County Agricultural Land Preservation Program was selected to receive a state award honoring the county’s efforts to manage growth and development and preserve land for farming.
The county program will accept the 2021 Maryland Sustainable Growth Award for Preservation and Conservation at the ninth annual Maryland Sustainable Growth Awards later this fall.
“I’d like to thank the citizens of Carroll County and the commissioners for supporting and having faith in the program, along with all of the managers we’ve had over the years,” J.P. Smith, manager of the county’s agricultural land preservation program, said. “It really is a great thing for the county and the state of Maryland to have these programs.”
Presented by the Maryland Department of Planning, the award program celebrates achievements by individuals, businesses, organizations and local governments to realize the 12 planning visions adopted by the Maryland General Assembly. The annual awards promote exemplary work that represents or inspires collaboration, innovation, conservation, community impact and quality of life.
According to a news release, Carroll County’s program embodies the state’s sustainability and environmental visions as it works to preserve large, contiguous tracts of agricultural land which is essential to building a critical mass of viable agricultural operations for sustaining agribusiness.
The program preserves productive agricultural land area with high-quality soils for agriculture production and creates conservation easements on properties, requiring 50-foot stream buffers which help support the health of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.
“Carroll County’s ag land preservation program is a jewel for the county and it is exciting to be recognized by the state for our efforts toward protecting the environment,” County Commissioner President Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, stated. “Along with providing a beautiful countryside, our farms are critical for food production, sustaining our quality of life and adding to the county’s economic base.”
The county also reached a milestone in fall of 2020 by preserving 75,000 acres, 75% of its 100,000-acre goal. An event celebrating this accomplishment is planned for Oct. 16 at the Carroll County Farm Museum in conjunction with the Fall Harvest Celebration.
The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include a short bus tour of preserved farms in the county. Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joseph Bartenfelder will be in attendance as a guest speaker.
Operating since 1980, the county’s agricultural land preservation effort is the most successful in the state of Maryland, preserving more farms and more acres through the purchase of land preservation easements than any other county in Maryland, according to the news release. Carroll County’s program also ranks among the nation’s top five similar programs administered by local governments in the United States.
For more information, contact Carroll’s Agricultural Land Preservation Program at 410-386-2214 or CCAgPres@CarrollCountyMD.gov.