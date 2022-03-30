Carroll County commissioners hear budget requests from eight county departments and organizations

Among the eight Carroll County agencies and departments that made formal requests for government funds Tuesday was the Board of Education, which asked commissioners for $4 million in ongoing revenue above the $6.4 million the county had planned to provide.

“The $6.4 million will pay for increased inflationary costs,” said school board President Kenneth Kiler, who is running for a seat on the Board of County Commissioners this year. “Without additional support from you, we will be unable to effectively address employee compensation beyond our teachers or to make other improvements to the school system.”

From left, Carroll County Public Library Exploration Commons Manager Jen Bishop, Executive Director Andrea Berstler, and Tony Eckard, director of finance and analysis, make their case for county funding in the 2023 budget during an open budget session in Westminster on Tuesday. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Carroll County Public Schools currently receives 43.2% of the county budget, according to testimony from the school board, which is down from an average of 47% the previous five fiscal years.

“Given the size of our system, the cost to provide employees a 5% raise to combat inflation, as the commissioners have done with county staff, costs $11.2 million,” the school board wrote in its proposal to the commissioners. A step increment for all eligible employees is another $5.2 million.

The school board has used one-time federal funds to pay for $1.6 million in classroom positions and has used its fund balance to pay for $817,000 in priority school-support positions.

Without ongoing revenue from the county budget, the school system would need to phase out those positions. The school board also identified $3.1 million in priorities to address mental health and behavioral support for students. The board cannot address those priorities without additional county funds in fiscal 2023.

Among other agency requests was a plea from Tammy Black of Access Carroll, a nonprofit that provides integrated health care services for low-income residents. Black asked commissioners to grant the organization $30,000 in fiscal 2023 in addition to $20,000 annual funding, to pay for psychiatric and behavioral health staffing positions.

“COVID-19 changed dynamics in a lot of aspects, especially staff retention … and the cost of supplies and health care,” Black said. “I think as a community we are doing a good job overall looking at not only the assessment and need of behavioral health care, but how we’re able to address it from different services providers.”

She said the demand for these types of services has increased by more than 25% during the last two years.

Lynn Davis, executive director of the county’s youth services bureau, requested $50,256 from commissioners to replace the bureau’s phone system. Davis said the system upgrade is essential to continue supporting communication operations.

Jason Illari, the new executive director of the Historical Society of Carroll County, asked for $20,000 for urgent repairs to the Kimmey House. The funds would ensure archival materials, books and other objects are protected and the research library is accessible and welcoming to the public.

The Kimmey House, at 210 E. Main St., Westminster, houses the organization’s administrative offices and some of its most significant collections.

“We assist about 5,000 people at Kimmey each year,” he said, adding there are about 40,000 objects in the public trust related to Carroll County history, including fine art, manuscripts, rare books and textiles.

The building’s HVAC unit has been failing for years, Illari said, and funding would go toward replacing the system and repairing two roof leaks above the library. Illari said the failing HVAC system has already caused significant damage to the building and a collection of 19th century quilts, which had to be sent away to be preserved.

Carroll County Public Libraries had three requests at Tuesday’s meeting, including salary increases for staff, three new full-time library positions and an increase in technology replacement money.

The county’s Department of Public Works made the most requests Tuesday afternoon, which included two HVAC positions, one electrician position, one lead carpenter position and funding to contract maintenance services out for the county’s detention center.

“The phone is ringing and everything is an emergency but that’s what we do,” said Justin Megonnell, bureau chief of facilities. “We’re here to fix things, to help mow the yard, keep buildings up to code, to maintain facilities ... but what comes with that is a lot of stress” without the appropriate number of employees.

Several other agency requests were presented to commissioners throughout the day including a request for a full-time officer position for Animal Control and a request for a jury clerk position to support the jury commissioner and deputy jury commissioner at the Circuit Court.

At Thursday’s regular business meeting, Carroll County Community College, the sheriff’s office, Human Resources and the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association will present their funding requests to commissioners.

Commissioners will consider all agency requests and make final decisions on what to include in the fiscal 2023 budget during a series of work sessions, beginning April 5.