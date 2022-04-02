‘We’re all kids at heart.’ Adults will share in Easter fun with special egg hunts in Carroll County

Easter isn’t just for kids anymore.

Those over 21 are invited to participate in a New Windsor business’ first ever Adult Only Easter Egg Hunt.

The event takes place on April 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and goes on rain or shine at Local Homestead Products.

“We’re all kids at heart,” Sierra Wean, a Local Homestead Products staff member, said. “We wanted to give adults something fun to do.”

Patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks and live music while hunting for more than 1,000 eggs filled with treats, drink vouchers from local bars, breweries and restaurants, free appetizer coupons, dinner for two cards from Texas Roadhouse and more.

One hunter will also find a $200 gift card to Local Homestead Products.

According to Wean, Local Homestead Products staff reached out to local businesses to “bring them into the fun.”

“We wanted to extend this opportunity to help other businesses in the community and get them involved,” she said.

Some participating businesses include Island Green, PubDog, 1623 Brewing Company and Milkhouse.

Tickets come with a drink voucher, one farm kraft tote for egg collection and up to 10 eggs from the hunt. The hunt will promptly begin at 6:30 p.m.

According to Wean, the event is now completely sold out.

“We even put out a second wave of tickets and they sold out almost immediately,” she said, adding staff is “really excited to see everyone have fun.”

Residents also are invited to check out Cascade Park on the weekends in April for Coppermine’s Eggstravaganza in Hampstead, with events for adults and kids.

This festival will feature several age-appropriate activities, including scavenger hunts, face painting, crafts, field games and inflatables, in addition to an adult egg hunt scheduled for April 9 and 10. Tickets for the hunt is $15 per adult.

The event will kick off Saturday with a helicopter egg drop at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

A Color Run is scheduled on April 16, where guests will have the chance to run down Cascade Park’s color trail, complete with a warm-up led by Peter Rabbit. Registration costs $35 per runner and includes a free T-shirt and entry to Eggstravaganza.

General admission for Eggstravaganza events is $12 per child in advance or $15 at the door. Adult tickets are $7 or $10 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.gocoppermine.com/coppermine/eggstravaganza?fbclid=IwAR2P-zlemDgzAJId06CmUOejBvCdzqoU0nrIEcPk5gIXG4ovi5pnEwZCeJ0s