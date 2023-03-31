Carroll County commissioners praise Adult Drug Treatment Court and approve grant application to support it

Since 2007, Carroll County has graduated 272 individuals from its Adult Drug Treatment Court program, which officials say has had a positive impact on the county.

“The graduation rate is currently at about 59%, which is a little higher than the national average,” Carroll County Circuit Judge Fred Hecker said. “I would sort of, in theory, like it to be 100%, but that would probably mean the program is too easy.”

Hecker took over running the court program in 2015.

The court’s mission is “to reduce dependency through effective allocation of community resources.” It is an intensive, court-supervised program that identifies nonviolent substance abusing offenders and places them under strict court monitoring and community supervision, and also offers substance abuse treatment and support services.

“Offenders who participate in the Drug Treatment Court are accountable for decreasing, and over time, eliminating, drug use as they increase self-sufficiency,” the program’s website states. “Carroll County will benefit from reduced drug use and drug-related crime resulting in lower recidivism to corrections, treatment and social service systems.”

Participants in the program typically have a significant number of arrests related to their addiction, multiple criminal cases, periods of unsuccessful supervision, lengthy periods of incarceration, and multiple failures at substance abuse treatment.

Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein praised the program March 16 as the Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved a fiscal 2024 grant application to the Maryland Judiciary’s Office of Problem Solving Courts for $384,940.28 for the program. The money includes a county match of $4,745.

“One of the best comments I ever heard during the [graduation ceremony] testimonials was, ‘Nobody ever likes to get arrested, but if you’re going to get arrested, get arrested in Carroll County,’” he said. “That was very powerful.”

Operated in Carroll County since April 2007, the Adult Drug Treatment Court has accepted 515 individuals, and 272 have completed the 13-month program successfully.

“We require them to come to court on a regular basis,” Hecker said. “They are tested for drugs at least twice a week. Most of our participants are tested three and four times a week. They are supervised by a case manager and someone from pretrial services or parole and probation. They have to either work or do volunteer community service and comply with many other rules that we have in the program.”

There are currently 38 participants in the program, Hecker said, noting that the next graduation ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., April 6, at Carroll Community College.

“I often talk about the societal impact that Drug Treatment Court has on our community, but it also has a financial impact,” Hecker said. “The cost of incarcerating inmates in Carroll County, according to our most recent data, is $60.55 per day, per inmate. We have 38 participants in our program currently. If we just took half of them and incarcerated them for the minimum period of time that a person can be in Drug Treatment Court successfully, which is 13 months, the cost of incarcerating those inmates at our local jail would be just under $450,000.”