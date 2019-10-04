The presentation starts with participants signing waivers, due to the graphic content of the 20-minute video in the presentation, and Obst giving a PowerPoint presentation about what to do for a little over an hour. Obst said some are hesitant to sign a waiver, but it is to ensure that people understand the graphic content in the video that could either trigger someone who has post-traumatic stress disorder or potentially cause someone to experience some form of PTSD.