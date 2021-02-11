Driver rescued after car comes to rest in icy stormwater management pond beside Jiffy Mart in Westminster

Moments before the incident was called in, the vehicle was reported to have been traveling southbound, when for reasons still under investigation, the car entered the intersection of Magna Way and Littlestown Pike at a high rate of speed, based on preliminary investigation. The driver subsequently appeared to lose control of the vehicle as it crossed the intersection, left the highway, and traveled overland into the parking lot at Jiffy Mart, where it clipped the rear of a parked utility van.