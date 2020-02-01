Over the past weeks, students in Carroll County public high schools and Silver Oak Academy have been digging into the canon of literature, poetry, songwriting and other works by African American writers.
The public is invited to see them perform on stage Monday evening at the sixth annual African American Read-in at the Carroll Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.
“When you attend and you see the students engage with these important works, it’s a very powerful moment," said Lisa Picker, Carroll County Public Library spokesperson. "It is a one-of-a-kind event. It is a one-of-a-kind experience. Our students in our community are extremely talented.”
The English department chairs and student organizations at each school collaborate to make sure students aren’t replicating readings.
The variety of students’ performances is always surprising, organizer Laura Doolan said — from readings of classic literature, to poetry of the Harlem Renaissance, to contemporary poetry with accompaniment, to a step team performance, to scenes from plays and recitations of original rap lyrics.
A reception for students will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a musical performance from a quartet of Francis Scott Key High School jazz band musicians. Readings and performances of African American literature will be presented from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
“Our goal is that people will come support our students and fall in love with some diverse literature," Doolan said." She hopes that audience members will be inspired to go to the library or the bookstore after Monday’s performance and read some more of the artists’ works.
In Carroll County, the event is organized through a partnership of several sponsors: Carroll County Public Schools, Carroll County Public Library, Carroll County Arts Council, and the Carroll County branch of the NAACP.
This year, a promotional video features Westminster High School student Jordan Costley, who has read at the event every year. She reads from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Color Purple.” CCPS Superintendent Steve Lockard also interviewed Costley for the school system’s “Report Card on Education” podcast, which will be available on the CCPS Media YouTube page.
The library system helps to curate the reading list for students to make their selections. They also make a reading list available to the public.
The National African American Read-In has taken place across the country since 1990 with more than 6 million participants. It is the nation’s first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature, according to a news release, and was established by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English “to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month.”
The event is recommended for audiences 13 and older due to the complexity and maturity of the texts that are performed. In the event of weather cancellation, the read-in will take place Feb. 24.
If you go
What: African American Read-in
When: Monday, Feb. 3, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91. W. Main St., Westminster
Tickets: None. Free and open to the public.