Officials hoping to hold in-person Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair, exploring contingency plan

Less than three months remain before the annual Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair, and officials are hoping it will be held as usual at the Carroll County Agriculture Center.
“At this point the fair board is still planning a fair to happen in-person,” 4-H educator Becky Ridgeway said Friday.
Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive orders regarding large gatherings would have to be lifted to allow the fair to go on. It is scheduled for Aug. 1-8.
Ridgeway said 4-H is following the governor’s guidelines, and staff are aware holding the fair in-person may not be a possibility. The fair board is exploring virtual means as a contingency plan, Ridgeway said.
“The decisions aren’t being taken lightly," she said.
For example, a livestock exhibitor who could not show their animal in-person may be asked to record a video showing the animal from different angles, which a judge would later watch, she said.
All in-person 4-H activities have been canceled through June 30, but the learning hasn’t stopped.
Ridgeway said volunteers have been working on educational videos, crafts of the day, and slideshow presentations. Student ambassadors, ranging in age from 11 to 18, are staying connected with members and brainstorming ideas to keep people interacting, like through a virtual trivia night.
“Our volunteers are extremely dedicated to the program in keeping connected with the kids," Ridgeway said.
Whether the fair is held in-person or virtually, Ridgeway said 4-H’s goal is to provide a fun experience for the students.