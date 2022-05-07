Carroll County firefighter honored at Fallen Heroes Day ceremony

The mother of Baltimore City Police officer Keona S. Holley is escorted up to accept a plaque in honor of her daughter during the Fallen Heroes Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Carroll County Paramedic/Firefighter Robert “Bobby” A. Jones of the Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company was among 15 public safety members honored posthumously Friday during a statewide Fallen Heroes Day service.

The steady showers were outweighed by the tears shed by family members of the fallen heroes during the service in the Fallen Garden at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, a final resting home for many public safety members who died in the line of duty or as a result of a line-of-duty cause.

A career firefighter who also served in Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, Jones died Jan. 20 due to complications from COVID-19. Officials said that Jones was exposed to and contracted COVID-19 while providing patient care on duty in Carroll County in December.

Jones’ family attended the service but declined to comment.

As the rain poured down and families mourned, local television personality Mary Beth Marsden opened the ceremony and highlighted how this year’s the program will honoring more fallen heroes than ever before and the importance of the K9 units to first responders.

“I wish the weather was better, but I guess it is fitting because we are honoring and mourning for more fallen heroes than we ever have at Fallen Heroes Day,” Marsden said.

After the opening speech from Marsden, Denise Koch, the award-winning journalist and anchor at WJZ, honored the fallen heroes as a keynote speaker.

“Heroism is the decision to get up in the morning and go to work at a job you know carries risks. Life threatening risks,” Koch said. “It can be easy to take that type of commitment for granted. We often take for granted the things that most deserve our gratitude, and that is why it is so important that we gather under this tent each year to remember how heroes live their lives. ”

After the speech, the Hereford High School Chamber Choir sang “Amazing Grace.” As the choir sang, the rain came down harder. The rain continued to come down heavy until Maryland Lt. Governor of Maryland Boyd Rutherford started his memorial address.

“Even in one of our most unprecedented and uncertain time’s in our nation’s history our front line heroes stepped up,” Rutherford said. “Without hesitation, they put on their uniforms and work tirelessly to protect us from COVID-19 and its many harmful effects. Some of those we honor today lost their lives due to their battle with the virus.”

When Boyd finished his speech, state and local officials presented individual tributes to loved ones of the fallen first responders. Each family of the fallen heroes were presented a bronze replica of the fallen heroes memorial and a copy of the Maryland General Assembly Resolution for Fallen Heroes Day.

After the presentation, Jon Wilkinson, singer and songwriter, sang “Be My Angel.” As Wilkinson sang “will you be my angel, my angel swing low over me, and surround me with your light,” the rain roared and came down harder. After the performance, the rain started to slow down. Then, the name of each fallen hero was read

In addition to Jones, the 2022 honorees included:

Chief Nicholas C. Finamore of the Prince George’s County Fire Department died from COVID-19 complications on Jan. 5, 2021.

of the Prince George’s County Fire Department died from COVID-19 complications on Jan. 5, 2021. Lieutenant William A. Sheffield of the Baltimore City Fire Department died on Jan. 27, 2021, after losing his battle with COVID-19.

of the Baltimore City Fire Department died on Jan. 27, 2021, after losing his battle with COVID-19. Director of Field Operations Beverly Good of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — Customs and Border Protection/ Office of Field Operations, Baltimore, died on Jan. 28, 2021.

of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — Customs and Border Protection/ Office of Field Operations, Baltimore, died on Jan. 28, 2021. Corporal Keith A. Heacook of the Delmar Police Department died April 28, 2021. Heacook succumbed to injuries sustained on when he was brutally assaulted after responding to a fight in progress.

of the Delmar Police Department died April 28, 2021. Heacook succumbed to injuries sustained on when he was brutally assaulted after responding to a fight in progress. Battalion Chief Joshua D. Laird of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services died on Aug. 11, as a result of injuries sustained while battling a two-alarm house fire in Ijamsville.

of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services died on Aug. 11, as a result of injuries sustained while battling a two-alarm house fire in Ijamsville. Firefighter/EMT Kelly W. Frye , a 26-year veteran of the City of Cumberland Fire Department passed away on Sept. 29 after succumbing to COVID-19.

, a 26-year veteran of the City of Cumberland Fire Department passed away on Sept. 29 after succumbing to COVID-19. Police Officer Keona S. Holley of the Baltimore Police Department died on Dec. 23. Holley succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained on Dec. 16 when she was ambushed in her patrol car during an overnight shift in Curtis Bay.

of the Baltimore Police Department died on Dec. 23. Holley succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained on Dec. 16 when she was ambushed in her patrol car during an overnight shift in Curtis Bay. Battalion Chief Christopher D. Morlan , a 23-year veteran of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services died on Dec. 23 after succumbing to COVID-19.

, a 23-year veteran of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services died on Dec. 23 after succumbing to COVID-19. Police Officer Gregory M. Santangelo of the Frederick Police Department died on Dec. 28 after experiencing complications from COVID-19.

of the Frederick Police Department died on Dec. 28 after experiencing complications from COVID-19. Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and EMT/Firefighter Kenneth Lacayo of the Baltimore City Fire Department died on Jan. 24 while battling a fire in a vacant rowhouse in the Mount Clare neighborhood.

of the Baltimore City Fire Department died on Jan. 24 while battling a fire in a vacant rowhouse in the Mount Clare neighborhood. Firefighter/EMT Wayne V. Fisher, a 9-year veteran of the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Foundation, passed away suddenly from a medical emergency on Feb. 6 while on duty at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company.

a 9-year veteran of the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Foundation, passed away suddenly from a medical emergency on Feb. 6 while on duty at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company. Firefighter Janet H. Holbrook , of the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company, passed away on Feb. 22 after returning home from an emergency call.

, of the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company, passed away on Feb. 22 after returning home from an emergency call. Baltimore City Police Detective Richard Bosak , who was shot and killed on April 18, 1968, while attempting to arrest a suspect who had escaped custody.

, who was shot and killed on April 18, 1968, while attempting to arrest a suspect who had escaped custody. Anne Arundel County Firefighter John F. Balcer, who died on April 9, 1970, when responding to a call of a house fire.

Once the families received their plaques honoring their fallen heroes, the bell was rung for Maryland’s 9/11 Rolling Memorial, and there was rifle volley where the bagpipes and drums were being played.

Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford presents a plaque in honor fallen firefighter of Reese & Volunteer Fire Company, Robert A. "Bobby" Jones, to his mother Estelle during the Fallen Heroes Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

