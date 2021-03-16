‘It just made a lot of sense’: 310 Tempering expands glass manufacturing business to new Carroll County location

Greg Abrams, president and chief executive officer of 310 Tempering, said the company has found its niche in Carroll County.
310 Tempering, a Kentucky-based glass manufacturing company, is opening a new production and manufacturing facility in Carroll County.
The company, headquartered in Louisville, is opening an 85,000 square-foot facility at 1234 Tech Court in Westminster. The custom glass works company plans to hire 80 new full-time and permanent employees by 2025, according to the release.
“We just need good people,” Abrams said. “We hire good people and we take good care of them, so you’re getting a good team together to make a quality product … that’s all we really want to do, so we’re going to go and hopefully pick up more customers from Philadelphia to South Jersey down into North Carolina, Virginia, all those areas.”
Abrams said the company’s name comes from the date, March 10, because it is the shared birth date between Abrams and his business partner, 310 Tempering Vice President and CEO Chris Murphy.
310 Tempering celebrated with a ribbon-cutting at the new Carroll facility last week on — you guessed it — March 10.
“Our supportive business climate and skilled workforce are eager to help contribute to your future growth,” County Commissioner Dennis Frazier, who attended the ribbon-cutting, said via news release.
310 Tempering creates a variety of custom heavy glass products such as glass shower enclosures, railings, interior partitions, and all glass entrances, according to the release. The company most recently pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic to manufacture glass protectors and barriers used for social distancing measures.
It also specializes in precise fabrication and tempering for all heavy glass applications and is known for creating a quality work environment while producing products that exceed customer needs.
Abrams said business has thrived through the pandemic and the expansion into Carroll County has gone relatively smoothly.
“We’re very blessed in that fact and it really didn’t hinder us as much,” Abrams said. “We did a lot of video chatting with realtors and looking through buildings on video prior to actually stepping foot on the property. … This is a different type of business that we’re in these days.
“Zoom calls and elbow bumps have replaced handshakes and luncheons, but we still get the same job done.”
John Thacker was hired to serve as production manager of the Carroll facility and said he is most looking forward to developing new employees and increasing community success stories.
“This is a good opportunity for young people to gain valuable trade skills and earn a living wage, establish a career path, that sort of thing,” Thacker said. “It’s phenomenal and that’s really my favorite part of the job.”
The Department of Commerce approved an Advantage Maryland conditional loan for $320,000 and a $50,000 training grant, according to the release. Additionally, the project is eligible for state tax credits, including the Job Creation Tax Credit and the More Jobs for Marylanders Tax Credit.
“Carroll County has an outstanding business community that is also incredibly diverse,” Karen Glenn Hood, deputy director of communications at the Department of Commerce, said. “The county has become a hub for manufacturers and 310 Tempering will join a very robust community of innovative manufacturers and skilled workers which will help them be successful here.”
310 Tempering is continuing to receive machinery and other supplies while hiring and training individuals at the same time. Abrams said they hope to officially open the new facility for business by May 1.
“We happened to find this place in Westminster and it had the power we needed and the size we needed,” Abrams said. “The folks in Carroll County have been absolutely fantastic and we’ve got some great incentive packages from not only Carroll County, but the state of Maryland as well.
“It just made a lot of sense, so here we are.”