2021 Carroll County Times Pictures of the Year | PHOTOS

Jessica Dausey hands her 1-year-old daughter, Alexandria (Finksburg) hands an Easter Egg on the Bunny Trail. At The Egg-citing Bunny Trail kids were searching for eggs Wakefield Valley Park on the site of the old Wakefield Valley Golf Course. There were about 8 stations with prizes and activities in between. The event is sponsored by the city of Westminster's Recreation and Parks Department and sold out ahead of time, with slots limited due to COVID-19. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)