2021 Carroll County Times Pictures of the Year | PHOTOS

Annalynne Smith, 10, of the Sams Creek 4-H Club spends a moment with James, her steer that will be sold in the Livestock Auction at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster Friday, August 6, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Dec 29, 2021
As the year comes to a close, we take a second look at 2021 with our annual Carroll County Times Pictures of the Year.
An alpaca is lit by sunlight shining though the skylights of Shipley Arena as its led into a ring by a handler during a show by the Mid-Atlantic Alpaca Association at the Carroll County Agriculture Center on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
An alpaca is lit by sunlight shining though the skylights of Shipley Arena as its led into a ring by a handler during a show by the Mid-Atlantic Alpaca Association at the Carroll County Agriculture Center on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Braiden Bosley, 14, of Manchester gets air over a railing while taking part in a skate jam at Westminster Skatepark, following the Bomb the Hill on Main Street Westminster on July 25, 2021. The event was sponsored by Citadel Skateboarding Foundation, a nonprofit group focused on community engagement and mentorship through skateboarding.
Braiden Bosley, 14, of Manchester gets air over a railing while taking part in a skate jam at Westminster Skatepark, following the Bomb the Hill on Main Street Westminster on July 25, 2021. The event was sponsored by Citadel Skateboarding Foundation, a nonprofit group focused on community engagement and mentorship through skateboarding. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Century receiver Cole Avery stretches for extra yards as he is tackled by Westminster's Mason Fisher after a catch during a football game at Century High School March 26, 2021.
Century receiver Cole Avery stretches for extra yards as he is tackled by Westminster's Mason Fisher after a catch during a football game at Century High School March 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Bill Roj, left, and his wife Mary Lynn Durham are hooded as they are presented with their honorary Doctor of Law degrees during the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 at McDaniel College, May 22, 2021.
Bill Roj, left, and his wife Mary Lynn Durham are hooded as they are presented with their honorary Doctor of Law degrees during the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 at McDaniel College, May 22, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Annalynne Smith, 10, of the Sams Creek 4-H Club spends a moment with James, her steer that will be sold in the Livestock Auction at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster Friday, August 6, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Westminster High School players look on from the sideline during the first half of their season-opener against Liberty at Western Regional Park in Woodbine, March 5, 2021.
Westminster High School players look on from the sideline during the first half of their season-opener against Liberty at Western Regional Park in Woodbine, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Millie, a resident at Lorien Mount Airy, pets the nose of Harlem, a retired New York City carriage horse, as workers and volunteers with Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue brought horses to visit residents at the community on April 6, 2021.
Millie, a resident at Lorien Mount Airy, pets the nose of Harlem, a retired New York City carriage horse, as workers and volunteers with Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue brought horses to visit residents at the community on April 6, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Nick DeMino examines a ring through a loupe as he demonstrates some of his jeweler skills at his home in Eldersburg, Sept. 3, 2021. DeMino, 16, participated in ARC's summer youth employment program this year, working at Starfire Designs where he strengthened his passion for gemstones.
Nick DeMino examines a ring through a loupe as he demonstrates some of his jeweler skills at his home in Eldersburg, Sept. 3, 2021. DeMino, 16, participated in ARC's summer youth employment program this year, working at Starfire Designs where he strengthened his passion for gemstones. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Emergency responders work at the scene of a crash that left a truck carrying fertilizer overturned in the middle traffic circle of the Hampstead Bypass May 7.
Emergency responders work at the scene of a crash that left a truck carrying fertilizer overturned in the middle traffic circle of the Hampstead Bypass May 7. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Brandon Athey, left, hangs on to the leg of Manchester Valley's Heathe Hernandez as they both battle to improve their position in the 160 pound weight class during a wrestling match at Manchester Valley High School, Jan. 26, 2021.
South Carroll's Brandon Athey, left, hangs on to the leg of Manchester Valley's Heathe Hernandez as they both battle to improve their position in the 160 pound weight class during a wrestling match at Manchester Valley High School, Jan. 26, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Jessica Dausey hands her 1-year-old daughter, Alexandria (Finksburg) hands an Easter Egg on the Bunny Trail. At The Egg-citing Bunny Trail kids were searching for eggs Wakefield Valley Park on the site of the old Wakefield Valley Golf Course. There were about 8 stations with prizes and activities in between. The event is sponsored by the city of Westminster's Recreation and Parks Department and sold out ahead of time, with slots limited due to COVID-19.
Jessica Dausey hands her 1-year-old daughter, Alexandria (Finksburg) hands an Easter Egg on the Bunny Trail. At The Egg-citing Bunny Trail kids were searching for eggs Wakefield Valley Park on the site of the old Wakefield Valley Golf Course. There were about 8 stations with prizes and activities in between. The event is sponsored by the city of Westminster's Recreation and Parks Department and sold out ahead of time, with slots limited due to COVID-19. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)
A Brood X cicada tries flying away as a bird sets its sights on its next meal in downtown Sykesville, June 10, 2021.
A Brood X cicada tries flying away as a bird sets its sights on its next meal in downtown Sykesville, June 10, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Century senior Demma Hall, the top-ranked public school girls lacrosse midfielder in the nation for the Class of 2021, is pictured in Eldersburg Monday, April 19, 2021. Hall is headed to University of Maryland next year.
Century senior Demma Hall, the top-ranked public school girls lacrosse midfielder in the nation for the Class of 2021, is pictured in Eldersburg Monday, April 19, 2021. Hall is headed to University of Maryland next year. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Alexa Hayman, with Westminster United Methodist Church, supports the cross as other participants join her during a Good Friday Cross Walk, organized by the Westminster Ministerium, at Belle Grove Square in Westminster on April 2, 2021.
Alexa Hayman, with Westminster United Methodist Church, supports the cross as other participants join her during a Good Friday Cross Walk, organized by the Westminster Ministerium, at Belle Grove Square in Westminster on April 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Referee Mike Calkins wears a mask as he officiates a varsity basketball game between Liberty and Century at Liberty High School, Jan. 6, 2021.
Referee Mike Calkins wears a mask as he officiates a varsity basketball game between Liberty and Century at Liberty High School, Jan. 6, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Gerstell's Kylie Redman makes a block on a shot attempt by Toronto Williams of St. Mary's during a girls basketball game at Gerstell Academy, Feb. 5, 2021.
Gerstell's Kylie Redman makes a block on a shot attempt by Toronto Williams of St. Mary's during a girls basketball game at Gerstell Academy, Feb. 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Brandon Small Jr., plays in family member's car, representing Muddy Acres Racing of Keymar, before the start of the car demolition derby at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster on Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Brandon Small Jr., plays in family member's car, representing Muddy Acres Racing of Keymar, before the start of the car demolition derby at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster on Saturday, August 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Teammates celebrate with Century senior Adrian Auber (4) after his two-run homer in the fifth inning of the Knights' 10-0 win over Westminster in Eldersburg Friday, May 14, 2021.
Teammates celebrate with Century senior Adrian Auber (4) after his two-run homer in the fifth inning of the Knights' 10-0 win over Westminster in Eldersburg Friday, May 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Principal Erin Sikorski looks on as third grader Ariana Morales-Santiago walks in from the bus on the first day of school at William Winchester Elementary School in Westminster Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Principal Erin Sikorski looks on as third grader Ariana Morales-Santiago walks in from the bus on the first day of school at William Winchester Elementary School in Westminster Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Goalie Gwen Burns tries to stop a coach's shot as she takes part in Westminster's girls lacrosse team practice during the first day of spring sports practices at Westminster High School on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Goalie Gwen Burns tries to stop a coach's shot as she takes part in Westminster's girls lacrosse team practice during the first day of spring sports practices at Westminster High School on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
"Ajax from Westminster gets ready to march. PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) organized a Pride March, June 5, 2021 to celebrate pride month.
"Ajax from Westminster gets ready to march. PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) organized a Pride March, June 5, 2021 to celebrate pride month. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)
Robert Moton Elementary School's Darien, 9, left, reacts when his friend Kevin, 7, shows him his new jacket. The Knorr Brake Christmas at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster was celebrated by 178 kids from area county schools. Every child at the Boys & Girls Club received something they want, something they need, something to eat and something to read courtesy of Knorr Brake Company employees and their families!
Robert Moton Elementary School's Darien, 9, left, reacts when his friend Kevin, 7, shows him his new jacket. The Knorr Brake Christmas at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster was celebrated by 178 kids from area county schools. Every child at the Boys & Girls Club received something they want, something they need, something to eat and something to read courtesy of Knorr Brake Company employees and their families! (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)
Sitter Darby Canova, Jackson Mattoon, and Sam Boden, top, both 7, sled down a hill at Spring Garden Elementary School in Hampstead as snow continues to fall for a third day Feb. 2.
Sitter Darby Canova, Jackson Mattoon, and Sam Boden, top, both 7, sled down a hill at Spring Garden Elementary School in Hampstead as snow continues to fall for a third day Feb. 2. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Carnival-goers line up to ride the Zipper on the opening night of the Gamber fire company carnival Sept. 3, 2021.
Carnival-goers line up to ride the Zipper on the opening night of the Gamber fire company carnival Sept. 3, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Nikki Rhodes, left, and Ali King get excited as they look through new inventory in preparation for the opening of their bookstore, Rudolph Girls Bookstore, in Westminster on Thursday, July 29, 2021. An opening is scheduled for August 13.
Nikki Rhodes, left, and Ali King get excited as they look through new inventory in preparation for the opening of their bookstore, Rudolph Girls Bookstore, in Westminster on Thursday, July 29, 2021. An opening is scheduled for August 13. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Sophia Deluca, 11, of Sykesville nuzzles up next to Tom, her crossbreed cow, as she waits to participate with him in a showmanship event, at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
Sophia Deluca, 11, of Sykesville nuzzles up next to Tom, her crossbreed cow, as she waits to participate with him in a showmanship event, at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster on Thursday, August 5, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Irena Howard, 13, flips off the diving board into the the Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club Community Pool Monday, June 21, 2021.
Irena Howard, 13, flips off the diving board into the the Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club Community Pool Monday, June 21, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Seven-year-old Evan Valente of Eldersburg plays with a balloon hat as he waits for the start of Sykesville's Let Freedom Ring Parade, July 3, 2021.
Seven-year-old Evan Valente of Eldersburg plays with a balloon hat as he waits for the start of Sykesville's Let Freedom Ring Parade, July 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
The Md. 26 bridge crosses Liberty Reservoir at the Carroll-Baltimore County Line in Shervettes Corner Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Published July 11, 2021.
The Md. 26 bridge crosses Liberty Reservoir at the Carroll-Baltimore County Line in Shervettes Corner Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Published July 11, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Westminster catcher Jayden Dorsey tags Century senior Hunter Rose at the plate in the fourth inning of the Knights' 10-0 win over Westminster in Eldersburg May 14.
Westminster catcher Jayden Dorsey tags Century senior Hunter Rose at the plate in the fourth inning of the Knights' 10-0 win over Westminster in Eldersburg May 14. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Liberty captains Caitlynn Szarko and Kayleigh Ward celebrate the Lions' 2-1 county championship win over the Century Knights on a goal by Jenna Evans with no time remaining in the continuation of their April 9 game that was postponed by lightning at Western Regional Park in Woodbine April 13, 2021.
Liberty captains Caitlynn Szarko and Kayleigh Ward celebrate the Lions' 2-1 county championship win over the Century Knights on a goal by Jenna Evans with no time remaining in the continuation of their April 9 game that was postponed by lightning at Western Regional Park in Woodbine April 13, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Glenelg's Harrison Hodby, right, celebrates after Century's Austin Diehl is forced out at second base, sending the game into the 10th inning during a regional playoff baseball game at Century High School on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Glenelg's Harrison Hodby, right, celebrates after Century's Austin Diehl is forced out at second base, sending the game into the 10th inning during a regional playoff baseball game at Century High School on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
First graders Harper and Hayden McGrath wave to a bus of classmates as Ebb Valley Elementary School dismisses students on the last day of school in Carroll County, June 15, 2021.
First graders Harper and Hayden McGrath wave to a bus of classmates as Ebb Valley Elementary School dismisses students on the last day of school in Carroll County, June 15, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Ernesto Ramirez and José Castillo of ATC Corp. paint markings on the newly-installed track in the stadium at Westminster High School, July 27, 2021. Ramirez said ATC paints markings on school tracks, tennis courts, basketball courts and parking lots from New Jersey to North Carolina and does about 25-30 tracks a year.
Ernesto Ramirez and José Castillo of ATC Corp. paint markings on the newly-installed track in the stadium at Westminster High School, July 27, 2021. Ramirez said ATC paints markings on school tracks, tennis courts, basketball courts and parking lots from New Jersey to North Carolina and does about 25-30 tracks a year. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Judge Georgeann Reeve examines Quincy, a 2-year-old Corgi, being shown by Holden Freeman, 9, of Westminster in the fitting and showing ring during the 4-H & FFA Club Dog Show at the Ag Center's Shipley Arena on July 25, 2021.
Judge Georgeann Reeve examines Quincy, a 2-year-old Corgi, being shown by Holden Freeman, 9, of Westminster in the fitting and showing ring during the 4-H & FFA Club Dog Show at the Ag Center's Shipley Arena on July 25, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Braden Lau rides along a farm lane while raking hay for his grandfather, Nelson Barnes, in Westminster Friday, June 18, 2021.
Braden Lau rides along a farm lane while raking hay for his grandfather, Nelson Barnes, in Westminster Friday, June 18, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Just in time for Halloween, Craig Knowelein and his daughter Liberty, 10, of Westminster, paint their own pumpkins at Bowman's Home & Garden, October 30, 2021.
Just in time for Halloween, Craig Knowelein and his daughter Liberty, 10, of Westminster, paint their own pumpkins at Bowman's Home & Garden, October 30, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)
Lizzie Wright of Manchester is taking part in a competition to be featured as the next cover girl of Inked Magazine.
Lizzie Wright of Manchester is taking part in a competition to be featured as the next cover girl of Inked Magazine. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Anabelle Carter, left, and Jessica Carmichael look out from behind the curtains in the Ag Center before South High School's graduation ceremony June 3.
Anabelle Carter, left, and Jessica Carmichael look out from behind the curtains in the Ag Center before South High School's graduation ceremony June 3. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
A wood duck stands along the shoreline of the Westminster Community Pond Monday, Jan. 4, 2020.
A wood duck stands along the shoreline of the Westminster Community Pond Monday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
FSK junior Keith Lapierre heads a Century corner kick away from the goal during the first half of their game in Eldersburg Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
FSK junior Keith Lapierre heads a Century corner kick away from the goal during the first half of their game in Eldersburg Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Students walk through bubbles as they make their way into the building on the first day of school at William Winchester Elementary School in Westminster Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Students walk through bubbles as they make their way into the building on the first day of school at William Winchester Elementary School in Westminster Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
The Kangaroo Kids, a youth jump rope team practice at the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex in Ellicott City. Nine members have been chosen to perform in the Macys' Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Left to Right) Jenna Meek, Elliott City; Emma Breznak, Catonsville; Cassie Baldwin, Columbia; Isla Gleeson, Ellicott City; Mason Meek, UMD, Ellicott City; Foster Sariscak, Columbia; and John Moses, Sykesville. (Not pictured: Evelyn Smallidge, Quinnipiac University; and Michael Laper, San Diego State.)
The Kangaroo Kids, a youth jump rope team practice at the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex in Ellicott City. Nine members have been chosen to perform in the Macys' Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Left to Right) Jenna Meek, Elliott City; Emma Breznak, Catonsville; Cassie Baldwin, Columbia; Isla Gleeson, Ellicott City; Mason Meek, UMD, Ellicott City; Foster Sariscak, Columbia; and John Moses, Sykesville. (Not pictured: Evelyn Smallidge, Quinnipiac University; and Michael Laper, San Diego State.) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)
FSK WR, Ryan Will goes upstairs to grab this touchdown pass in the 4th quarter. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 September 17, 2021.
FSK WR, Ryan Will goes upstairs to grab this touchdown pass in the 4th quarter. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)
Canada geese overfly, from left, Debbie Jaco, Randy and Owen Linville, Ralph Gemmill, Debbie Gemmill, Max Bukowitz and Jessica Sadowski as they paddle on Piney Run lake in Eldersburg May 20.
Canada geese overfly, from left, Debbie Jaco, Randy and Owen Linville, Ralph Gemmill, Debbie Gemmill, Max Bukowitz and Jessica Sadowski as they paddle on Piney Run lake in Eldersburg May 20. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Martin Eveler waves a flag from a tractor pulling his family as they ride in Sykesville's Let Freedom Ring Parade on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Martin Eveler waves a flag from a tractor pulling his family as they ride in Sykesville's Let Freedom Ring Parade on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
Liberty graduates gather outside following their graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster, June 1, 2021.
Liberty graduates gather outside following their graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Erika Vasquez puts on her mortarboard before filing into Winters Mill's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Erika Vasquez puts on her mortarboard before filing into Winters Mill's graduation ceremony at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Century teammates Amelia Graff and Jane Brewer jump into each others arms to celebrate their 2-0 win over Liberty during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Century teammates Amelia Graff and Jane Brewer jump into each others arms to celebrate their 2-0 win over Liberty during a girls soccer game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
West Middle School sixth-grader Chase Fisher jumps over the stream as his Outdoor School class learns about stream ecology on Bear Branch, the stream that runs through the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
West Middle School sixth-grader Chase Fisher jumps over the stream as his Outdoor School class learns about stream ecology on Bear Branch, the stream that runs through the Hashawha Environmental Area Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
John Ballas of Sykesville returns a ball while playing a game of pickleball with his wife Susan, left, on the tennis courts at Deer Park in Westminster Tuesday morning, Oct. 19, 2021.
John Ballas of Sykesville returns a ball while playing a game of pickleball with his wife Susan, left, on the tennis courts at Deer Park in Westminster Tuesday morning, Oct. 19, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Working with his grandson Cody Allen, Nelson Barnes dumps corn from the combine into a grain truck while harvesting a field of corn along Old Washington Road in Westminster Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Working with his grandson Cody Allen, Nelson Barnes dumps corn from the combine into a grain truck while harvesting a field of corn along Old Washington Road in Westminster Tuesday, October 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
A goat looks out from its enclosure in the Barnyard Zoo at Showvaker's Quality Evergreens in Manchester. The Cornfusion corn maze at Showvaker's opened Sept. 11 and is open every weekend through October 31. This year's maze, which spans many acres, is themed Atlantis-The Lost City!
A goat looks out from its enclosure in the Barnyard Zoo at Showvaker's Quality Evergreens in Manchester. The Cornfusion corn maze at Showvaker's opened Sept. 11 and is open every weekend through October 31. This year's maze, which spans many acres, is themed Atlantis-The Lost City! (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll senior Ryan Barnard is the 2021 Carroll County Times Offensive Football Player of the Year.
South Carroll senior Ryan Barnard is the 2021 Carroll County Times Offensive Football Player of the Year. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Carey Henard, 10, of Westminster slides into the water at the Westminster Municipal Pool Thursday, June 17, 2021. Now that Carroll County Public Schools are out for the summer the pool is open every day from 12-7.
Carey Henard, 10, of Westminster slides into the water at the Westminster Municipal Pool Thursday, June 17, 2021. Now that Carroll County Public Schools are out for the summer the pool is open every day from 12-7. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Westminster catcher Jayden Dorsey tags Century senior Hunter Rose at the plate in the fourth inning of the Knights' 10-0 win over Westminster in Eldersburg Friday, May 14, 2021.
Westminster catcher Jayden Dorsey tags Century senior Hunter Rose at the plate in the fourth inning of the Knights' 10-0 win over Westminster in Eldersburg Friday, May 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Rosette, an eight-year old mustang, yawns, as Hannah Catalino shows her and Bagheera during a demonstration at Paradise Stables in Mount Airy, October 15, 2021. Rosette, who was adopted in 2014 from the Bureau of Land Management, comes from Divide Basin Herd Management Area in Wyoming.
Rosette, an eight-year old mustang, yawns, as Hannah Catalino shows her and Bagheera during a demonstration at Paradise Stables in Mount Airy, October 15, 2021. Rosette, who was adopted in 2014 from the Bureau of Land Management, comes from Divide Basin Herd Management Area in Wyoming. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Carson Flook, 4, of Westminster plays on the swings at Westminster City Park Playground during a visit Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, with his sister Lyla, 1, and babysitter Wendy Bloom.
Carson Flook, 4, of Westminster plays on the swings at Westminster City Park Playground during a visit Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, with his sister Lyla, 1, and babysitter Wendy Bloom. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
J.J. Bohuslav, 5, of Woodbine, ponders his wishlist as he visits with Santa at TownMall of Westminster, Dec. 23, 2021. J.J. asked Santa for a Hot Wheels color-changing car wash, a marble run game and a Nintendo Switch. Santa will be available for visits and photos at TownMall Christmas Eve from 10-5
J.J. Bohuslav, 5, of Woodbine, ponders his wishlist as he visits with Santa at TownMall of Westminster, Dec. 23, 2021. J.J. asked Santa for a Hot Wheels color-changing car wash, a marble run game and a Nintendo Switch. Santa will be available for visits and photos at TownMall Christmas Eve from 10-5 (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Shiloh MIddle School sixth-grader Jameson Greenwood won the William Donald Schaefer award for Helping People for his nonprofit, Replay Hampstead, which collects sporting equipment to be distributed to young people who need it.
Shiloh MIddle School sixth-grader Jameson Greenwood won the William Donald Schaefer award for Helping People for his nonprofit, Replay Hampstead, which collects sporting equipment to be distributed to young people who need it. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
David Silverstein, owner of roofing company American Home Contractors, is an istaller of Tesla solar glass roofs. Siverstein has installed the cutting edge technology on his own home, the first such installation in Carroll County.
David Silverstein, owner of roofing company American Home Contractors, is an istaller of Tesla solar glass roofs. Siverstein has installed the cutting edge technology on his own home, the first such installation in Carroll County. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Angler Rion Siwinski casts his line into the Westminster Community Pond under sunny skies Dec. 13.
Angler Rion Siwinski casts his line into the Westminster Community Pond under sunny skies Dec. 13. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Brothers Warren and Wayne Bell return from their first fishing trip onto Liberty Reservoir of the season Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021. The Bells, of Dayton and Taneytown, respectively, said they've been fishing and hunting together their whole lives. Baltimore City reservoirs, including Liberty and Prettyboy opened to permitted boats April 1 while Loch Raven opened April 2.
Brothers Warren and Wayne Bell return from their first fishing trip onto Liberty Reservoir of the season Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021. The Bells, of Dayton and Taneytown, respectively, said they've been fishing and hunting together their whole lives. Baltimore City reservoirs, including Liberty and Prettyboy opened to permitted boats April 1 while Loch Raven opened April 2. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
John Glenn, left, and Rick Zinn of the band Borderline perform onstage on the opening night of the Harney fire company carnival Thursday, June 24, 2021. The carnival runs nightly through Saturday, with the dining hall opening at 4 p.m. and the carnival grounds at 5.
John Glenn, left, and Rick Zinn of the band Borderline perform onstage on the opening night of the Harney fire company carnival Thursday, June 24, 2021. The carnival runs nightly through Saturday, with the dining hall opening at 4 p.m. and the carnival grounds at 5. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Workers from Coldsprings Farms chop a field of triticale along Trevanion Road near Uniontown Thursday, June 4, 2020. the county reached a milestone in fall of 2020 by preserving 75,000 acres, 75% of its 100,000-acre goal."
Workers from Coldsprings Farms chop a field of triticale along Trevanion Road near Uniontown Thursday, June 4, 2020. the county reached a milestone in fall of 2020 by preserving 75,000 acres, 75% of its 100,000-acre goal." (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
From left, Evan Fitzgerald, 5, Kai Newgent, 3, James Fitzergald, 3, and Bennett Green, 5, hop though hoops during a preschool fitness class at the Robert Moton Center in Westminster Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
From left, Evan Fitzgerald, 5, Kai Newgent, 3, James Fitzergald, 3, and Bennett Green, 5, hop though hoops during a preschool fitness class at the Robert Moton Center in Westminster Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Grace Johnson is the 2021 Carroll County Times Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
Liberty's Grace Johnson is the 2021 Carroll County Times Girls Tennis Player of the Year. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
With her daughter Waverly, 3, Kirsten Ambrose emerges from the voting booth after voting in the Westminster municipal election at the Westminster fire company May 11.
With her daughter Waverly, 3, Kirsten Ambrose emerges from the voting booth after voting in the Westminster municipal election at the Westminster fire company May 11. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Hannah Catalino shows Bagheera, left and Rosette, right, mustangs adopted from the BLM, during a demonstration at Paradise Stables in Mount Airy Friday, October 15, 2021. Catalino and Lisanne Fear are riding their mustangs across the US - 5,000 miles with a goal of getting 5,000 mustangs adopted.
Hannah Catalino shows Bagheera, left and Rosette, right, mustangs adopted from the BLM, during a demonstration at Paradise Stables in Mount Airy Friday, October 15, 2021. Catalino and Lisanne Fear are riding their mustangs across the US - 5,000 miles with a goal of getting 5,000 mustangs adopted. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
Chris Actie, Jr. of Catonsville, skates the bowl at South Branch Skatepark in Sykesville Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Actie, 26, who skates the park regularly, said it was has been refreshing to get back to the park's cement bowl after it was closed much of the summer due to the pandemic and parking improvements.
Chris Actie, Jr. of Catonsville, skates the bowl at South Branch Skatepark in Sykesville Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Actie, 26, who skates the park regularly, said it was has been refreshing to get back to the park's cement bowl after it was closed much of the summer due to the pandemic and parking improvements. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
