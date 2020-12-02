Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland 2020 Carroll Artists’ Studio Tour By Dylan Slagle Dec 02, 2020 at 11:55 AM The 14th annual Artists’ Studio Tour, a self-directed local art show, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6. (Dylan Slagle) Next Gallery PHOTOS Reflections of Carroll's Past - November 2020 Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Reflections of Carroll's Past - October 2020 "Reflections of Carroll's Past" shows a little bit of what life used to be like in Carroll County. 3h Dunking for dollars on Giving Tuesday at Boys & Girls Club of Westminster Code Ninjas Learning Center Grand Opening "Mayor on the Square" in New Windsor Fat Enids Barbecue at TownMall Hampstead Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School Quarantine Cabaret Woodbine farmer, 89, to be featured on MPT Advertisement