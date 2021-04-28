Plans in place for Eldersburg’s 1623 Brewing Co. to expand by 40%

A little more than one year after 1623 Brewing Company opened its doors in Eldersburg, the popular microbrewery is growing ahead of schedule.
St. John Properties, a Baltimore-based real estate firm, announced Monday in a news release that it signed a lease with 1623 and agreed to an expansion of more than 40% and an additional 7,821 square feet.
The Liberty Exchange expansion is set to be finished July 1, co-owner Mike McKelvin said.
“We’re trying to maintain the gains we were able to make on the distribution side, and then be prepared for when everybody opens up,” said McKelvin, a Westminster resident. “I think we’re doing that. I think we’re going in the right direction. ... We’re really excited. It’s crazy, we’ve moved the five-year plan up four years.”
The expansion increases the brewery’s footprint to more than 19,000 square feet, and will fuel the tripling of brewing capacity from 5,000 to 15,000 barrels annually, according to the news release.
“The reason for it is, despite the down numbers in the tap room, we saw an opportunity with shelf space and other things for distribution,” McKelvin said. “And always having that forward thought of, eventually bars and restaurants are opening, keg sales are going to increase, it was like ... we’ve got to do it now.”
The brewery gets its name from the 1,623 miles between McKelvin in Westminster and cousin Zac Rissmiller, co-owner and head brewer, who lives in Elizabeth, Colorado.
Their microbrewery includes 29 fulltime and part-time employees at Liberty Exchange, a number that is expected to grow by 10 by the end of the year to handle the production of approximately 17,000 cases of beer on a monthly basis. The location at 5975 Exchange Drive includes brewing operations, sales and administrative offices, logistics and warehouse space, and a taproom open to the general public.
Prior to its move to Liberty Exchange last year, 1623 Brewing Company functioned as a contract brewer utilizing equipment contained in a local brewhouse.
All brewing operations are under the direction of Rismiller, who co-founded Resolute Brewing in Centennial, Colorado, and functioned as Manager of Brewery Operations for Rockyard Brewing Company in Castle Rock, Colorado.
The Eldersburg brewery produces a variety of brews including Hefeweizen, India Pale Ale, Pilsner, Dry Irish Stout, and multiple seasonal varieties.
Liberty Exchange is a 40-acre mixed-use business community situated near the intersection of Routes 32 and 26 in Carroll County. It is comprised of seven buildings consisting of more than 200,000 square feet of office and retail space, and includes three pad sites fronting Liberty Road.