A local gaming lounge and a technology company are pairing up to bring the Carroll County community together to benefit young children with cancer.
Skyline, a tech company based out of Glen Bernie, holds an annual 24-hour gaming marathon, Extra Life, to raise money for kids with cancer. The company usually holds the event in a conference room at its office near Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport but this year reached out to Battleground Lounge in TownMall of Westminster to incorporate more people and have a more inviting venue.
“With Skyline events, at our headquarters building, we’re limited to friends and family because of logistics and security reasons," said Nick Caleo, an engineer at Skyline. “We can’t just open this up to the world at our facility, we can’t actually accommodate that. Now, this is a business, it’s a public event, everybody in the world can participate as much as we can hold in this place.”
This year’s marathon will be a little different, other than a change in the venue. This year, instead of having the gaming marathon be 24 hours it will be 14 hours, 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, to midnight that night. Participants are welcome to enter and exit as they like in between these hours, Caleo said.
Extra Life will be held in both Battleground’s gaming lounge and event center/tournament room, which are located across the hall from each other in TownMall.
All the proceeds of the the gaming marathon will go toward Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.
Battleground’s owners decided this would be the perfect opportunity to give back.
“We were more than happy to support a great cause. And we’re willing to do whatever we could to partner up and and make it work,” Battleground co-owner Mike Borris said. “So, this year, we’re putting a lot of teamwork together to try to make the event great and beat the goals that we have set for raising money for Johns Hopkins.”
The gaming marathon extends further than just playing on gaming consoles; it also includes PC games, tabletop games like Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering, and board games. Participants can also bring all their own cards and board games.
According to Borris, they will also allow participants to bring their own consoles and games from home to hook up at Battleground.
“We’re going to have different games for people to play, even if it’s parents hanging out here while their kids are playing for the day,” Borris said.
Each year, Skyline has a goal to raise $25,000, though it only raised $12,000 last year — but they are hoping this merger will help increase that.
“I think this year is going to be better than ever because this is much more community oriented because we’re right here in Carroll County,” Caleo said. “There’s a lot of local businesses, the college, all these things that are close to home for this, being the hub of our event, whereas in years past, this was always at our headquarters building.”
Admission to the marathon cost $60 and will include access to gaming the whole day, tournaments, and two meals provided by Chik-Fil-A and Mission BBQ. The full $60 will be donated to Johns Hopkins Children Center.
Borris hopes to use this event to show their community involvement and how gaming can be used to help others.
“People can have fun while playing games and give back and help out at the same time,” he said. " We’re trying to do more for the community just to kind of show that gaming isn’t just for kids that want to sit in their basement. This is more about having fun and doing something good for the community."
According to Borris, Battleground have plenty of fundraising events planned to benefit the community as well.
“We’re holding tournaments similar to some other tournaments where they’ll come in for a couple hours, they’ll sell like a three- to four-hour pass for a certain amount and we’ll give 40% of the proceeds back to the school or organization," he said.
Battleground has fundraisers like this scheduled to benefit East Middle School and the Westminster Wildcats youth football and cheer program.
According to Caleo, one of his favorite aspects about working for Skyline is encouragement to give back.
“The biggest thing about Skyline and what got me motivated to come work with Skyline was that they offer 40 hours of humanitarian leave to every employee; they emphasize that that’s a gift, that’s not a requirement," he said. “Nobody’s obligated to do that, but they do offer this gift to every employee and we’re about 300.”
Both Borris and Caleo hope that this partnership continues and this is only the beginning for Battleground’s involvement in Extra Life.
Those who can’t physically attend the event can follow along and donate by watching a live stream hosted on Twitch.
“You can stream online and repost the Skyline/Battleground Twitch feed and you can join the Skyline/Battleground team and raise money for the hospital we are playing for which is Johns Hopkins," Caleo said. “You can do all that and don’t even have to be at this location.”