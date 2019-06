Consumers celebrating the holiday by far spend the most money buying gifts for family ($459.87). They expect to also spend $80 on friends and $26.23 on co-workers.

The average person celebrating any of the end-of-year holidays (Christmas, Hanukkah and/or Kwanzaa) will spend about 5 percent more than last year, for a total of $804.42.

The National Retail Federation has released its Holiday Consumer Spending Survey, giving us an idea of what the average American plans to spend to celebrate the season. See how the dollars break down.