They may not be coming fast. But they’re coming for downtown Westminster.
For the 13th year, the “Westmonster Zombie Walk” returns to the streets of the city.
Open to anyone in the community, participants meet in zombie costume and make their way through Westminster spreading their brain-thirsty brand of fear and cheer.
The walk shambles off from the 140 Village Shopping Center near Shoppers at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and participants will travel as a group down Main Street.
“We’re not hard to miss usually,” organizer Charlie Ruckus said with a laugh.
The whole thing started with a group of friends with a shared interest in film production and horror, Ruckus said. Each year has been a little different, but it’s always a chance to meet new people with similar interests.
“We were awfully nervous the first couple of years," Ruckus said. They were very careful about getting permits and checking with the city. “We didn’t wan’t them getting phone calls about 40 people on Main Street," he said. But so far, the city has been totally fine with it, he said.
All ages are welcome.
“We’ve had older people and we’ve had baby zombies out there,” he said with a chuckle.
Those who need a little help getting ready will find lots of willing helping hands. Most of them will still be attached to a body.
“It’s always fun to see everybody kind of helping each other out and getting everybody ready for the walk,” Ruckus said.
He’s always impressed with the effort and the creativity from walk participants.
“Most these people are are just regular people, you know, they’re not effects artists or anything The things that people do with paper towels and some latex is amazing. We’ve seen some really, really wild things coming from just regular people."
They’ve even had walkers branch out and come as zombie hunters or characters from zombie video games.
“You never know who’s going to show up,” Ruckus said.
The walk will come close to the city’s Spooky Saturday, put on by Recreation and Parks, that will feature a ghost tour and crafts, games and trick-or-treating starting at 3 p.m.
“Should be a lot of people, should be a lot of fun,” Ruckus said.
In previous years, the event has collected donations for Carroll Food Sunday. There isn’t a collection this year because Ruckus did not want there to be a barrier to entry for people to participate in the Zombie Walk if they’re not in a position to donate. But he hopes that people will still support and give to Carroll Food Sunday.
More information is available at “Westmonster Zombie Walk” on Facebook.
If you go:
What: Westmonster Zombie Walk
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
Where: 140 Village SHopping Center
Cost: Free