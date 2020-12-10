xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Festival of Wreaths winners announced by Carroll County Arts Council

Carroll County Times
Dec 10, 2020 12:22 PM

The Carroll County Arts Council’s main holiday fundraising event, the 23rd annual Festival of Wreaths, raised more than $15,000.

More than 143 unique theme wreaths were created by individuals, businesses and clubs that were displayed at the Carroll Arts Center for 10 days, through Sunday, Dec. 6, and allowed for online bidding in a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic from smartphones using the online auction platform, Handbid.

Advertisement

The public also voted for their favorite entries on the CCAC’s Facebook page. The Audience Choice winners are listed alphabetically, by title:

One of the 10 audience choices at the Carroll County Arts Council's 23rd annual Festival of Wreaths was “2020 Needs Killin” by Jutz Moreland.
One of the 10 audience choices at the Carroll County Arts Council's 23rd annual Festival of Wreaths was “2020 Needs Killin” by Jutz Moreland. (Courtesy photo)

· “2020 Needs Killin” by Jutz Moreland
Advertisement

· “Crabby Christmas” by Brightview Westminster Ridge Independent Living

[More Maryland news] Records prove Johns Hopkins University founder owned slaves, shattering belief he was a staunch abolitionist

· “Exceptional Education” Formed in Faith by Carroll Lutheran School

· “Farm Greens” by George B. Maurer

· “Favorite and Dissent: Tribute to RBG” by Amber Farran

· “Merry Chickmas” by Wendy Miller

One of the 10 audience choices at the Carroll County Arts Council's 23rd annual Festival of Wreaths was “Merry Chickmas” by Wendy Miller.
One of the 10 audience choices at the Carroll County Arts Council's 23rd annual Festival of Wreaths was “Merry Chickmas” by Wendy Miller. (Courtesy photo)

· “Not a Creature Was Stirring…” by Rachel Miller

[More Maryland news] American submarine discovered off Ocean City coast

· “Once There Was a Snowman” by Sykesville Painting Club

· “Seeds of Christmas” by Cassie McCraken and Lynn Forman for Baughers

· “Wintergreen” by Iris Elaine

Latest Carroll County Lifestyles

To see photos of the winners and more wonderful wreaths, visit the Carroll County Arts Council’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CarrollArtsCenter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Carroll County Lifestyles

Advertisement