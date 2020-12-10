Festival of Wreaths winners announced by Carroll County Arts Council

The Carroll County Arts Council’s main holiday fundraising event, the 23rd annual Festival of Wreaths, raised more than $15,000.
More than 143 unique theme wreaths were created by individuals, businesses and clubs that were displayed at the Carroll Arts Center for 10 days, through Sunday, Dec. 6, and allowed for online bidding in a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic from smartphones using the online auction platform, Handbid.
The public also voted for their favorite entries on the CCAC’s Facebook page. The Audience Choice winners are listed alphabetically, by title:
· “2020 Needs Killin” by Jutz Moreland
· “Crabby Christmas” by Brightview Westminster Ridge Independent Living
· “Exceptional Education” Formed in Faith by Carroll Lutheran School
· “Farm Greens” by George B. Maurer
· “Favorite and Dissent: Tribute to RBG” by Amber Farran
· “Merry Chickmas” by Wendy Miller
· “Not a Creature Was Stirring…” by Rachel Miller
· “Once There Was a Snowman” by Sykesville Painting Club
· “Seeds of Christmas” by Cassie McCraken and Lynn Forman for Baughers
· “Wintergreen” by Iris Elaine
To see photos of the winners and more wonderful wreaths, visit the Carroll County Arts Council’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CarrollArtsCenter.