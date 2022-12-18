Veterans’ graves honored with wreath ceremony Saturday at 38 cemeteries in Westminster and across Carroll County

Maryland Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford addresses the crowd during the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony to remember the fallen and honor veterans by placing wreaths at their graves on Saturday The event at he Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster is one of 38 sites that simultaneously held the ceremony in Carroll County. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Carroll County honored its hometown heroes by placing wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans at 38 cemeteries across the county Saturday.

The organization Wreaths Across America was responsible for supplying more than 3,000 balsam wreaths and providing best practices for the event, which mirrors the iconic wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery, also on Saturday.

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford visited Westminster’s Meadow Branch Cemetery at 818 Old Taneytown Road, Saturday, to attend one of many concurrent wreath ceremonies.

Carroll County’s ceremonies were organized by Babylon Vault Company in New Windsor. The concrete burial vault company’s third-generation owner Donna Babylon, 67, said she loves Wreaths Across America’s mission of remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve and teaching the next generation the value of freedom.

“We’re teaching future generations about the value of freedom, and I think that aspect of it is really what I like,” Babylon said.

Wreaths Across America was founded as a nonprofit in 2007 by Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company in Maine, to donate wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery and adorn veterans’ graves across the nation.

In the five years that Carroll County has been creating “our own little Arlington,” the event has become an annual pilgrimage for many attendees, Babylon said. The county’s Wreaths Across America observance has grown from one cemetery — Deer Park Methodist Cemetery in Smallwood — to 38 cemeteries.

In November 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Babylon Vault Company and Wreaths Across America took to the road to bring a mobile education exhibit to Westminster, New Windsor and Mount Airy.

Last week about 3,600 freshly made wreaths were delivered to Babylon Vault Company from Wreaths Across America in Columbia Falls, Maine.

“We first started this because we had this vision of getting the community involved,” Babylon said, “and it has surpassed every concept that we had.”

Babylon Vault Company also handles fundraising efforts for Wreaths Across America. All proceeds go to the nonprofit and any extra funds are saved for the following year.

The community understands the significance of this event and has been generous with its support, Babylon said — multiple Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies are already funded for 2023.

The event has also garnered a resounding volunteer force. The company has only 10 employees, but 65 people learned to conduct a wreath ceremony during a recent training session. Dinner for those volunteers was donated by Mission BBQ and Texas Roadhouse, Babylon said. Truck drivers also volunteer to deliver wreaths, and a Delaware resident who delivered Carroll County’s wreaths volunteered his time and use of his vehicle in making the trip to Maine and back, she added.

Wreaths Across America protocol requires participating cemeteries to clearly mark veterans’ graves by displaying orange flags to indicate places for wreath distribution. Babylon said some cemeteries discovered more veteran graves than they were aware of by studying tombstones as part of their participation. Each cemetery is also in charge of cleaning up the wreaths after the event.

Babylon personally conducted the ceremony at Pipe Creek Cemetery, at 130 S. Clear Ridge Road in Union Bridge, and honored her father and uncle by placing wreaths on their graves. Both men were veterans, Babylon said, and her uncle gave his life in service of the U.S. military.

“It’s a very nice, private personal moment to honor my dad,” Babylon said.

Each ceremony has its own character. Wreaths Across America provides a script, but Babylon said attendees are welcome to volunteer any special talents or resources for the event. Numerous ceremonies feature traditional military music and several include a gun salute.

Anyone may place a wreath on the grave of their own family member or sponsor a wreath at a specific location if their loved one is a veteran buried at a participating cemetery. A list of participating cemeteries can be found under the community tab of the Babylon Vault Company website. Each wreath costs $15. To sponsor a wreath for next year, send a check payable to Wreaths Across America to Babylon Vault Company, 925 Wakefield Valley Road, New Windsor.

Babylon said the ceremony is an emotional event each year.

“I took over the business from my dad, and I just want to make him proud in running the business,” she said. “He would be so excited about this because he loved this country, he loved the military, he served and I just wanted to honor him.”