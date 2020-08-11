Westminster teen starts in-home bakery during coronavirus pandemic, finding ‘a world of wonders’

From cupcakes to unusually vertical cakes that seem to defy gravity, a Westminster 14-year-old has found a sweet, rewarding talent for baking.
Emily Uhlman, an incoming freshman at Westminster High School, has started her own baking company out of her home called ButterWorks Bakery USA, baking mostly for the Carroll County community.
She has since expanded her business and arranged to bake for a handful of events and weddings in the area.
Uhlman, 14, found her inspiration by watching Baltimore native Duff Goldman, the founder of Charm City Cakes, on the Food Network. His bakery was featured in the network’s reality show “Ace of Cakes,” and his Los Angeles-based shop Charm City Cakes West, is featured in the network’s “Duff Till Dawn” and “Cake Masters” series as well.
“My mom always let me bake around the house because I was bored and I was just baking all this different stuff in my free time,” Uhlman said. “So, it just escalated from there.”
The coronavirus pandemic hurt Uhlman’s chances of landing an internship at a local bakery this summer, as did her age.
Emily’s mother, Renee, posted messages in community Facebook pages for Eldersburg, Sykesville and Westminster to see if any local bakeries would take on a free intern for the summer. She did not receive feedback from local bakeries, but she did get cake order requests from a few families.
Emily crafted her very first M&M antigravity cake for a family in Sykesville on May 20, and her efforts were recognized by Goldman himself when he saw a post Emily tagged him in on her Instagram Story.
Emily’s parents gave her $150 in startup money for her to roll out her business, and she took an online ServSafe certification course for food and beverage safety training. They surprised Emily by registering ButterWorks Bakery USA as a trade name in Maryland, and she paid back her parents for the startup money they lent her within three weeks.
It took Emily less than one month to gain over 3,300 followers on her bakery’s Facebook page, and she gained more widespread attention when WBAL-TV interviewed her for a segment that aired on TV last week.
She received about five orders per week when she first started, her mother said. Now, she’s booked through August.
“It’s every day,” Renee Uhlman said. “It’s very, very rare to go one day that has no orders.”
Emily’s work ethic has continued to impress her parents, as she has learned how to manage her costs and organize her materials appropriately in order to stay within a specific cost range.
“It’s really been thrilling to watch her be so excited about something because she could be in a bad mood one minute, but when it comes to baking, it uplifts her,” Renee Uhlman said. “During this pandemic when a lot of kids have nothing to do, she’s been productive and happy, and it’s just a world of wonders for her and she gets the ability to learn business, and that’s really, really incredible.”
Emily released a full menu for ButterWorks Bakery USA in June that includes a variety of baked goods, such as cakes, cupcakes and cookies. Customers can select a flavor, a buttercream selection and a garnish for each cake of their choice. Those interested in placing an order may send a message to the bakery’s Facebook page.
The antigravity cake is one of Emily’s specialty selections, and she makes them using a wooden dowel or a straw that is stuck into the top of the cake, Renee Uhlman said. The candy is then placed on the dowel with chocolate, and the wrapper is placed on top to make it look like the candy is pouring out onto the cake.
Emily hopes to study baking at the Carroll County Career and Tech Center, and has aspirations to open her own brick-and-mortar bakery in the future.
“Honestly, whenever people come to pick up the cakes and cupcakes, I love to see them smile,” she said. “I love having conversations with them and they always want to know my back story. I always tell them, and they go away with great conversation.”