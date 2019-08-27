Wake of vultures: Numerous birds of prey create minor traffic issues, feast on carcass

Between 50 and 100 black vultures could be seen, at various intervals, on the ground, in trees and in the air, between Westminster and New Windsor on Tuesday.
The birds of prey caused some minor traffic disturbances on Md. 31, where they descended en masse upon a deer carcass that lay beside the road. Speculation as to where the many vultures came from was rampant online. Attempts to reach Animal Control were unsuccessful. The Humane Society of Carroll County was closed Tuesday. Messages left for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources were not returned by Tuesday evening.
It is illegal to keep vultures as pets. According to animals.net, there are 23 species of and a group of vultures perching together is known as a “committee,” “venue,” or “volt,” when in flight they are called a “kettle,” and when feeding together at a carcass, they are referred to as a “wake."