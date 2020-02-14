Carroll County florists make arrangements for Valentine’s Day

Florists around Carroll County spent Thursday making deliveries and filling orders for Valentine’s Day, traditionally one of their busiest and best days of the year.
At Flowers by Evelyn, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, owner Evelyn Beall and her floral designers had their hands full inside the Westminster shop.
Not all customers know exactly what they want, she said.
“When the guys come in and can’t make up their mind, I say just give me $100 and let me do my thing,” Beall said, referring to what she calls Evelyn’s special made up of roses, chocolates and a stuffed animal.