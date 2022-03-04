Mount Airy pastry shop with Ukrainian ties passes out blue-and-yellow macarons ‘to remember’

As a child growing up in Ukraine, Julia Kazanov learned to love baking from her grandmother. And though her grandmother is now in “another life,” Kazanov can still feel her presence when she closes her eyes.
“I can still smell the baking,” Kazanov said. “It is a special, good memory. She was a better baker than I. I wish I could learn more.”
Customers who regularly flock to Kazanov’s Mount Airy pastry shop, Cle Doree, would argue that she knows more than enough.
“They are little works of art,” said Lisa Carnes, of the box of pastries she picked up for herself and her co-workers on Thursday.
“I come in at least once every weekend. It’s terrible for my waistline,” said Miki Wyrick of Mount Airy. “Once I came in and they said ‘sorry, sold out.’ Oh, no!”
“They’re sold out!?” another customer said in panic while opening the door and overhearing Wyrick.
Luckily for them, Kazanov’s display case was still full of a variety of pastries, including honey cake, meringue roulette, cheesecake, raspberry mousse cakes and spartak, a traditional Ukranian layer cake.
On Thursday and Friday, customers also received a free blue-and-yellow pistachio macaron, representing the colors of the Ukraine flag.
She made and handed out the confections to “just remember,” according to Kazanov and her husband, Leonard.
Both are originally from Ukraine. Julia arrived in the United States when she was 19 and Leonard arrived when he was 9. The two met in Baltimore and have been married 25 years.
“His mother introduced us,” Kazanov said. “He said to her ‘this is the last time.’ It was.”
Neither have family living in Ukraine anymore, though Kazanov still keeps in touch with friends and former classmates there. In 2019, the two took their children to visit the country to see where they were born.
“Kyiv is very religious. It is full of churches and golden domes,” Leonard said. “Hopefully, there will be something to see again.”
Babyn Yar, the site where Jews were rounded up and massacred during World War II is also located in Kyiv. Now a Holocaust memorial, the Kazanov family visited it during their travels.
On Thursday, Leonard had heard the memorial was damaged by Russian missiles.
“That was painful to hear,” Leonard said.
While many of those buying pastries were not aware that the Kazanovs hailed from Ukraine until receiving their macarons, others were there because they knew of their heritage.
“This is my little part to support Ukraine by bringing business to them,” said Mike Keiner of Westminster, who visited the pastry shop for the first time. “The pastries are fun.”
Another customer commented when leaving, “We’re all praying for your country.”
Kazanov and Leonard accepted all the well wishes with nods as they gently placed orders in boxes.
“These are different times,” Leonard said. “Our hearts go out to the people and everything they are going through.”
The Mount Airy community, Kazanov said, has been “so nice and supportive.” Since opening three months ago, Cle Doree has had a steady stream of customers, many becoming regulars.
“She takes everything up a notch,” said Stefanie Holt, who is originally from Germany and now lives in Mount Airy. “A crêpe cake with 18 layers? She makes you dream about it.”
Kazanov was trained to bake in the French style and makes a mix of French and Ukrainian pastries to sell at the shop. Originally, she made pastries for restaurants and private events at a communal kitchen in Frederick. When she needed more space, she and Leonard found the building at 239 S. Main St., Mount Airy. A former catering business, it had a kitchen and was close to their home in Woodbine.
She never intended to open a little pastry shop, but received so many requests, she decided to give it a try and opened Cle Doree in November.
“It is so nice to see people,” said Kazanov, who used to work only behind the scenes in kitchens. “When I opened, it was such a surprise to see people’s expressions, especially kids. Their eyes light up. It makes your day.”
Many people have told them that the pastry shop has put “Mount Airy on the map,” Leonard said.
Kazanov just wants to share more of her creations.
“I have so much to give and so little time,” Julia said. “(Leonard) tells me ‘Your grandmother sees you and is proud of you.’”