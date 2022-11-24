Carroll farmers say turkey prices are on the rise and supply is smaller due to feed costs, bird flu outbreak

Turkeys gather around a feeder in a pen for a morning feeding at JB Farms in Taneytown on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

At Whispering Breeze Farm in Taneytown, the price of turkey is up more than a dollar per pound from last year. Rising feed costs are likely to lead to a holiday bird costing about $20 more, according to Katie Bower, a farmer at the family farm.

Bower’s family is paying more than $2 more per bag of feed for the birds and has had to pass the increase on to consumers. Last year, a bird cost about $3.50 per pound, while this year the cost is $4.75 per pound.

Turkey is also in high demand. Whispering Breeze Farm sold out of the Thanksgiving staple well before the holiday.

Though Bower said Whispering Breeze was fortunate to completely avoid avian influenza, an outbreak of the flu hampered turkey production elsewhere this year.

“We were lucky that we had no incidences [of bird flu],” Bower said. “No issues; everything went smooth, like it has in the previous years, but it definitely was concerning.”

Although customers are accustomed to everything being more expensive, tightening budgets mean an increase in demand for smaller birds, Bower said.

Whispering Breeze started raising turkeys in August, several weeks later than normal, so the birds would have less time to grow. Bigger turkeys consume more feed, but birds of all sizes have the same processing fee.

“It is a little bit of a balancing act,” Bower said. “We use less feed but also you have to make it worth your while because when we have smaller birds we make less per pound. So it’s kind of trying to hit that sweet spot of that 16- to 18-pound bird where you know it’s big enough to get what we need.”

Kate Warner, of Kite Hill Farm in Manchester, said she decided to only raise eight turkeys this year, but all of them were sold before she had a chance to set a price based on feed rates.

As with Whispering Breeze, many of Kite Hill’s buyers were repeat customers.

Chestnut Creek Farm in Westminster did not raise turkeys at all this year after about 15 years of turkey production. Co-owner Jeffrey White said based on increases to the price of feed and processing, the farm would have to sell birds for more than $5 per pound.

“There’s a formula for how fast turkeys grow,” White said. “You have to buy them on a certain day; it’s somewhere around July, and then sometime around Thanksgiving they’re in the 15- to 20-pound range, which is what most people want.”

Avian flu was another factor in the decision to not raise birds, White said, but smaller farms like Chestnut Creek can keep their flock isolated. The price of feed was the biggest factor.

To many customers, farm-fresh turkey appears to be the safer option, especially in the wake of the bird flu outbreak at more commercial turkey farm operations, Warner said.

She said farms like Whispering Breeze are transparent about their growing practices: The , farmed animals are raised in good conditions, and health-conscious consumers are more likely to feel good about what they put on the dinner table.

“It’s definitely an American tradition,” White said of Thanksgiving turkey.