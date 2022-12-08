Westminster tree farmers save their tallest firs to donate to Carroll County’s holiday display

The holiday tree lighting up the Carroll County Office Building in Westminster spent nearly two decades growing up behind Bullock’s Country Family Restaurant in Westminster.

Carroll County spokesperson Chris Swam thanked Douglas Lawn & Landscape for donating the 16-foot Douglas fir. The company’s co-owners, Westminster farmers Doug Zepp and Clyde Hirt, also each own tree farms and jointly grow holiday trees on a 10-acre lot behind Bullock’s.

A tree large enough to be a downtown spectacle can be difficult to find, said Zepp, who has donated the county tree for the past several years. Zepp said he often holds trees back from sale so they can get taller. Demand demand for trees over 10 feet tall tends to be limited. A Douglas fir only grows about 1 foot per year.

“They’ve got to be a decent-sized tree, and they’ve got to look good,” Zepp said. “So, , we’re just the ones that happen to have it the last five or 10 years.”

One Tuesday evening, Carroll County commissioners visited the tree for the county’s annual lighting ceremony. It was the first official event attended by the new board of commissioners, which includes four new members. A menorah and a carousel are also lit up nearby.

The Westminster city holiday tree, which stands about 14 feet tall, was also donated and grown in part by Zepp. That tree is located by the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Main Street in Westminster.

Zepp’s Tree Farm is selling pre-cut trees near the Westminster Mall Arby’s at 120 Mall Ring Road. Zepp said his tree farm has been in his family for more than 100 years and has been growing holiday trees since 1987.

“A lot of work goes into it,” Zepp said. “That needs to be known.”