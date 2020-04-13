Hampstead musician’s concert raised money to treat critical care staff to gift cards for meals, coffee

Musician Brandon Tomlinson, of Hampstead, had an exciting spring planned, with shows throughout April and May to promote his new solo work after a few years’ sabbatical from music.
Most of those live shows were cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus. So Tomlinson took to a livestream to share his new original tracks and raise money to buy a meal for his friends in the Critical Care Unit of Carroll Hospital and their co-workers.
He thought the stream might bring in a few hundred dollars, but by the end, more than 1,700 people had watched and the group raised about $2,000.
“It was awesome,” he said. “We were super surprised.”
Putting the concert together, Tomlinson enlisted the help of his family to make it more than just a straight-ahead acoustic set. His wife Rachel controlled a four-camera set-up that let them switch between angles. Their son DJ’ed the backing tracks for his dad to perform over, and their daughter was an operator for one of the cameras. The littlest sibling enjoyed the concert through a pair of earphones.
In the band he was in before, they often held competitions for fans to share new songs or video releases. The prize was a donation to that person’s charity of choice, and Tomlinson wanted to keep that spirit alive with this new project.
The original idea was to deliver a prepared meal to the hospital workers, and Tomlinson partnered with Greenmount Station, who he said were generous and great partners. They agreed to provide the meal at half price.
After talking to the Carroll Hospital Foundation, they learned that many others had the same idea. To prevent food being thrown away, the hospital created a sign-up list. Tomlinson’s group would have been more than 180 spots back in the queue. He also spoke to people who pointed out that hospital staff who work very late and early shifts tend to get left out of these deliveries.
So they went back to the drawing board and Greenmount Station agreed to honor the 50% discount on gift cards, allowing Tomlinson to purchase one for all of the 70 members of the critical care staff. The remainder of the money went into a Dunkin’ gift card to the unit’s manager to use at her discretion to keep them supplied with coffee.
They purchased the gift cards Monday, April 13 and were communicating about how to do a no-contact delivery to the hospital.
After the performance, Tomlinson said he got a lot of positive feedback and was inspired to see the audience rally together.
“To share songs with people, but also do good, that for me is what its really important,” he said.
His music is available on streaming platforms and more information is at Facebook.com/brandontomlinson or on instagram @brandontomlinsonmusic.