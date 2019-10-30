For diehards in the craft of fingerstyle-guitar, lovers of roots music and anyone in-between, the songwriter, singer and instrumentalist Jordan Tice will perform in Westminster this coming Saturday.
Common Ground on the Hill Presents Tice, a well-known figure in the American roots music scene, in concert at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main Street, Westminster on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
“Over the last 10 years, he has developed a reputation as a unique and versatile guitarist and prolific composer of some of the most thoughtful and well-crafted tunes of his generation. Jordan has a voice and sonic aesthetic that is all his own with which he filters the sounds and conventions of American music into something unique,” according to a Common Ground on the Hill news release.
Common Ground Director Walt Michael said Tice is an amazing instrumentalist and the show will be one to catch for anyone interested in acoustic guitar. Tice hasn’t come as a guest of the annual Common ground on the Hill Traditions Weeks, “though we’re hoping he will,” Michael said.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors over age 65. Carroll County Public School staff with ID can purchase them for $10. They can be bought through the Carroll Arts Center’s box office and online at carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
The concert will be made up of two sets of about 50 minutes each, with an intermission.
In addition to his solo work, Tice and his guitar can be heard on stage and in studio with bluegrass pioneers including Frank Wakefield, Mark Schatz and friends, and Tony Trischka. His mandolin playing features on “Nashville Obsolete” by Dave Rawlings Machine. Tice toured with Canadian folk group, The Duhks, and worked with comedian Steve Martin on his re-imagining of the Shakespeare play “As You Like It” for New York City’s “Shakespeare in the Park, according to the release.
Tice is a member of Hawktail, a supergroup that also includes members of Punch Brothers and Crooked Still. They tour internationally and have played festivals from the Grey Fox Bluegrass festival to the Strawberry Music Festival. They can be heard on “Live from Here” (formerly “Prairie Home Companion”).
“He’s played with the best of his generation,” Michael said. “This music comes from a traditional line of music. In every generation, there are the people that really shine, and he’s one of those.”
Tice grew up in Maryland surrounded by music and musicians, including his mother, Susan Tice of the Annapolis Bluegrass Coalition and an original member of the Buffalo Gals. He released his first recording at age 17 to critical acclaim in the bluegrass community.
"Horse Country,” his latest record, was released in 2016. It features many of his contemporaries like Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers, Dominick Leslie of Deadly Gentlemen, Mike Witcher of Peter Rowan, Brittany Haas of Crooked Still, Shad Cobb, and Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers. The record was recorded and co-procuded with Tice by Chris Eldridge.
Fans anticipate a new solo fingerstyle-guitar release due in early 2020, produced by Kenneth Pattengale of the Milk Carton Kids. Material from that album will likely be part of Saturday’s performance.
Michael is excited to hear what he has been working on. Electric guitar players get a lot of the attention in modern music, he said, and “that’s wonderful but it’s a different thing. To wrest a sound out of that wooden box, that is very special.”
More information about Tice and his music is available at jordantice.net.
If you go
What: Jordan Tice concert
When: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main Street, Westminster
Tickets: Arts Center box office or carrollcountyartscouncil.org.