Thomas: How can we get through this pandemic? Giving hope one person at a time. | RELIGION COMMENTARY

Each one of us can do our part to witness to others the saving grace of Jesus by making sure our neighbors are taken care of. There are those in the church I serve who are picking up groceries and medical supplies for people who are homebound because of their age or risk factors. We have people calling others on the phone to connect and see if there is anything, they might need that we can supply. We have humble “servants” and generous people supplying and working the many food banks and pantries scattered in our communities. I know of people who are going out of their way to encourage not only our first-line workers, but thanking the store clerks, teachers, school bus drivers and delivery people!