Sykesville invites riders to try their hand at inaugural Motorcycle Poker Run

Motorcyclists with plans to take a ride this weekend might want to press their luck starting in the southern end of Carroll County, traveling through the area to build their best hand.
Sykesville Downtown Connection on Saturday is hosting its inaugural Sykesville Motorcycle Poker Run, which revs up at noon and it set to last three to four hours.
The idea is to visit each of five designated stops along a planned route, and riders can pick up playing cards along the way to try and build the best poker hand. There will be door prizes and giveaways at each stop as well.
Riders will depart at noon in small waves, every 5 minutes, in order to create small groups in the interest of social distancing.
A tailgate-style gathering is planned for 11 a.m. at Stratosphere Social (1332 Londontown Blvd.), and riders can choose their first playing card there before venturing out to four other locations: Brown’s Motorcycle Repair (480 Goldenrod Terrace) in Westminster; Cycle Shack (10124 Liberty Road) in Randallstown; Ellicott City Motorsports (3275 Bethany Lane) in Ellicott City; and 1623 Brewing Company (5975 Exchange Dr Suite H-L) in Eldersburg.
Riders turn in their poker hands after arriving at the brewery, and the top three hands will be awarded prizes.
First prize is $500, second prize is a tabletop smart oven, and third prize is $250 in “Main Street bucks” to be used in downtown Sykesville.
Registration is online only, and it’s $50 to enter. Masks are required if social distancing cannot be maintained. The rain date is Oct. 24.
Troy Welsh, Downtown Sykesville Connection event coordinator, said a 20% discount code for veterans is available. Anyone with a veteran ID card on the day of the event can take part in the discount, and the coupon can be added at the time of online registration by using the code “VET2020.”