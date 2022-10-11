Downtown Sykesville’s Ladies Nights boost economic development along Main Street

Kelly Dixon strolls Main Street, still window shopping even with her arms full of purchases as the Downtown Sykesville Connection holds Sykesville Fall Ladies Night on Friday evening. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Downtown Sykesville’s Main Street was filled with women last Friday night, both shoppers and shopkeepers.

About 90% of the town’s Main Street businesses are owned by women, according to Downtown Sykesville Connection Executive Director Julie Della-Maria, and the organization’s Ladies Night event on Friday aimed to highlight the town’s businesses.

“What makes this event special is the commitment to maintain the vibrancy of Main Street,” Della-Maria said.

The event is planned twice each year by the Downtown Sykesville Connection, once in the spring, and again in October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Participants carried pink tote bags Friday to raise awareness, Della-Maria said.

Along with complimentary tote bags, participants could enter for a chance to win gift cards to Main Street businesses. Five of the 200 tote bags, which had the phrase “get Syked to shop small” printed on them, contained a Get Syked $50 gift card that can be used at 27 Sykesville businesses.

Sykesville Downtown Connection is a grant-funded nonprofit organization with a mission of supporting local businesses. The organization used a program called Nifty to create the Get Syked gift cards in May 2021. Since then, Della-Maria said, the cards have generated nearly $20,000 in profits.

The state-accredited main street program was also responsible for switching downtown businesses to eco-friendly paper bags at no cost to them and helping businesses receive Payment Protection Program loans and up to three months of rent relief amid the pandemic.

Della-Maria said she could see Ladies Night being held up to four times per year.

Colorado resident Michelle Buinickas was visiting her cousin, Kristy Ward, who lives in Sykesville, and was one of the night’s raffle winners. She chose a gift certificate to The French Twist, a coffee shop . Ward said Ladies Night offered something fun to do with her cousin.

“They always do great events down here,” Ward said, “so we always try to come to all of them. This one just worked out perfectly with her coming into town tonight.”

Eldersburg residents and friends Kylee Burley and Virginia Grossman participated in a photo challenge to take pictures in front of the Greetings from Sykesville mural on the side of the Puckett and Sturgill building. Grossman said she was thrilled to have an excuse to get out of the house for Ladies Night.

“It’s another way to bring the community together,” Burley said. “It’s very lovely. This is what Sykesville is about, bringing everybody together and creating something that we all can enjoy.”

Friday’s Ladies Night event also coincided with a free concert in the open lot between Patapsco Distilling Company, The Vine on Main, Sykesville Pottery & Art Center and Menke Boys BBQ food truck. Firehouse Creamery and Sykesville Station Restaurant are directly across the street and were in earshot of the rhythmic guitar melodies filling the air while children and adults meandered through the plaza.

Patapsco Distilling Company owner Scott Jendrek said the cost of hiring a band to play on Fridays and Saturdays is split among the businesses on the lot. Jendrek said businesses in downtown Sykesville are always looking for new ways to work together, adding that plans for the popular 12 Hours of Christmas event in the downtown are already in the works.

Cowboys and Angels, a Western apparel shop in downtown Sykesville, brought out a discount wheel for the special event. Business owner Annie Marcellino said she only brings out the wheel a few times a year and Ladies Night is one of them.

“It’s exciting, it’s refreshing and it’s fun,” she said. “Customers that I see all the time are more relaxed on Ladies Night. They come and have a cocktail and relax.”

Marcellino, of Ellicott City, said her store speaks to a passion for a Western way of life and can inspire nostalgia among shoppers.

Meliane Biemiller of Eldersburg, who runs Maryland Horse Rescue in Westminster, was out shopping at Cowboys and Angels Friday night.

“On Friday nights I’m typically otherwise occupied,” Biemiller said, “but I wanted to make sure that I got down here today to support businesses on Ladies Night. And when you enter this store, it’s like getting a hug.”